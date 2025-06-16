Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel: June 13–16, 2025



June 13, 2025

Iran launched three attacks against Israel on June 13, 2025: one drone attack and three ballistic missile barrages. The Houthis, Iran’s only proxy to attack Israel after the war’s onset, also continued their ballistic missile strikes, firing one missile at Israeli territory that struck a Palestinian village in Judea-Samaria.

Iran’s two missile barrages followed in the evening, consisting of approximately 50 missiles targeting areas throughout Israel. The IDF said that both salvos consisted of “under 100 missiles” without giving a precise number. At least 16 impacts were recorded, wounding approximately 70 people and killing one woman.



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.





Attack #1 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 4:05 pm, Iran launched two drones at the Northern District’s Safed Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drones. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack # 2 – Missile Attack: At 7:30 pm, Iran’s Houthi proxies launched one ballistic missile from Yemen that impacted the Palestinian village of Sair, north of Hebron, in the Judea-Samaria District’s Judea Subdistrict. Shrapnel from the missile wounded five Palestinian children and caused damage to an open area near a residential structure.

Attack #3 – Missile Attack: At 9:02 pm, Iran fired a barrage of approximately 50 ballistic missiles targeting Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan in the Tel Aviv District, the Central District’s HaSharon, Petah Tikva, Ramla, and Rehovot Subdistricts, the Jerusalem District, and the Judea-Samaria’s Samaria and Judea Subdistricts. Between five and seven impacts occurred in the city of Tel Aviv and its Ramat Gan suburb, wounding 63 people. One woman was critically wounded in the attack and later died. Nine residential buildings in Ramat Gan were destroyed.

Attack #4 – Missile Attack: At 9:27 pm, Iran fired a barrage of approximately 50 ballistic missiles at Israel targeting the Haifa District’s Hadera and Haifa Subdistricts, the Northern District’s Acre, Golan, Jezreel, Kinneret, and Safed Subdistricts, Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan in the Tel Aviv District, the Central District’s HaSharon, Petah Tikva, Ramla, and Rehovot Subdistricts, and the Southern District’s Ashkelon and Beersheva Subdistricts.

A total of nine impacts occurred, wounding seven people in Ramat Gan. Interceptor debris fell in the Northern District, causing damage to civilian property.



June 14, 2025

Iran launched nine attacks against Israel on June 14: five drone attacks and four ballistic missile barrages. Iran fired over 150 missiles at Israel in salvos of approximately 40 to 50 missiles each. The barrages targeted areas throughout Israeli territory. A small number of impacts were recorded, but they caused significant casualties, killing six people and wounding at least 43 others.



Attack #1 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 12:15 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Eilat in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #2 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 12:27 am, Iran launched two drones targeting several locales in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drones. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #3 – Missile Attack: At 1:05 am, Iran launched 50 missiles targeting the Tel Aviv District, Central District, Jerusalem District, Judea-Samaria District, and Southern District. Three missiles or resulting shrapnel caused impacts.

In Tel Aviv’s suburb of Ramat Gan in the Tel Aviv District, one missile struck a residential area. The impact wounded seven people and significantly damaged one building, causing additional minor damage to nearby structures. In Tel Aviv, shrapnel from a failed interception hit a Magen David Adom (MDA) intensive care unit, wounding two people. One missile impacted Rahat in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict but caused no casualties or damage.

Attack # 4 – Missile Attack: At 4:35 am, Iran launched 40 missiles at the Northern District’s Jezreel, Kinneret, and Golan Subdistricts. Israel intercepted the barrage. However, several civilians were wounded while attempting to reach bomb shelters. No fatalities or damage were reported.

Attack #5 – Missile Attack: At 5:06 am, Iran launched dozens of missiles at the Northern, Haifa, Central, Tel Aviv, and Southern Districts. One missile impacted Rishon LeZion in the Central District’s Rehovot Subdistrict. The impact killed two people, wounded 19 others, and destroyed multiple houses.

Attack #6 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 6:51 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Lotan Yahel and Ardanel Ranch in the Southern District’s Beer Sheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #7 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 8:11 am, Iran launched several drones targeting the Judea-Samaria District’s Judea Subdistrict and the Southern District’s Beer Sheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drones. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #8 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 8:58 am, Iran launched two drones targeting several areas in the Northern District’s Safed Subdistrict. Israel intercepted both drones. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #9 – Missile Attack: At 11:04 pm, Iran launched 40 missiles targeting multiple locations in the Northern District’s Acre, Jezreel, Kinneret, and Safed Subdistricts, and the Haifa District’s Hadera and Haifa Subdistricts.

One missile directly hit a house in Tamra, in the Northern District’s Acre Subdistrict. The impact killed four people, wounded thirteen others, and caused widespread damage in the surrounding area.



June 15, 2025

Iran launched a total of 16 attacks against Israel on June 15, 2025: 13 drone attacks and three ballistic missile barrages. Iran fired over 110 missiles at Israel in salvos of approximately 30 to 50 missiles each, targeting areas throughout Israeli territory. A small number of impacts were recorded, but they caused significant casualties, killing nine people and wounding 259 others.

The Israeli Navy activated its Barak Magen aerial defense system and long-range air defense (LRAD) interceptors from a Sa’ar 6 missile ship, intercepting and destroying eight Iranian drones before they reached Israel. The Israeli Air Force (IAF), operating in Iranian airspace, also foiled a ballistic missile launch, “dismant[ling] armed and ready-to-use surface-to-surface launchers” preparing to fire at Israel, according to the IDF.

Attack #1 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 1:05 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Eilat in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #2 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 1:41 am, Iran launched two drones targeting Elifaz, Samar, Shaharut, and Yotvata in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drones. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #3 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 2:03 am, Iran launched one drone targeting several locales in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict, including Beit Yossef, Yardena, and Neveh. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #4 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 2:21 am, Iran launched one drone targeting several communities in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. A minor fire broke out at the crashing drone’s impact site.

Attack #5 – Missile Attack: At 2:30 am, Iran launched approximately 50 missiles targeting the Tel Aviv District and the Central District’s HaSharon, Petah Tikva, Ramla, and Rehovot Subdistricts.

In Bat Yam, a missile directly struck a residential building, killing nine people, wounding approximately 200 others, and damaging 61 surrounding buildings. In Ramat Gan in the Tel Aviv District, an impact damaged one house but caused no casualties. In Rehovot in the Central District’s Rehovot Subdistrict, an impact wounded 42 people and caused major damage to the Weizmann Institute of Science and the city’s central train station.

Attack #6 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 2:30 am, Iran launched an unspecified number of drones at several locales across the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict, including Beit Shean and surrounding agricultural villages. Impact statuses, casualties, and damage remain unknown.

Attack #7 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 2:45 am, Iran launched one drone targeting the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict and the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack # 8 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 3:11 am, Iran launched an unknown number of drones targeting the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict and the Haifa District’s Hadera Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drones. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #9 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 4:24 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Azuz in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #10 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 6:48 am, Iran launched one drone targeting multiple communities in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict, including Beit Shean and Tirat Zvi. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #11 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 7:09 am, Iran launched two drones at towns in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict. Israel intercepted one drone, but the fate of the second is unknown.

Attack #12 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 7:44 am, Iran launched an unknown number of drones targeting Nazareth, Iksal, and Nof HaGalil in the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict. No impacts or interceptions were reported.

Attack #13 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 10:50 am, Iran launched one drone targeting several locales in the Southern District’s Beersheva Subdistrict, including Samar, Yotvata, Timna Mines, and the Shaharut region. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #14 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 3:21 pm, Iran launched one drone targeting Maskiot, Mehola, Roee, Rotem, and Shadmot Mechola in the Northern Disrtrict’s Jezreel Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #15 – Missile Attack: At 4:04 pm, Iran launched 25 missiles targeting the Northern District, Haifa District, Central District, Tel Aviv District, Jerusalem District, and Judea-Samaria District. In Haifa, in the Haifa District, a missile struck a residential neighborhood, causing damage but no casualties. Another missile landed in Zavdiel in the Southern District’s Ashkelon Subdistrict, damaging homes without causing casualties.

Attack #16 – Missile Attack: At 8:34 pm, Iran launched 30 missiles targeting the Northern District, Haifa District, Central District, Tel Aviv District, Jerusalem District, Judea-Samaria District, and Southern District. In Haifa, an impact wounded 15 people, and several homes sustained heavy damage. In Kiryat Gat in the Southern District’s Ashkelon Subdistrict, shrapnel wounded two civilians and damaged a synagogue and multiple homes.



June 16, 2025

Iran launched 11 attacks against Israel on June 16, 2025: seven drone attacks and two ballistic missile barrages. Iran’s Houthi proxies also fired a ballistic missile at Israel. Iran fired 43 missiles at Israel, one salvo consisting of 40 missiles and the second consisting of only three missiles, targeting areas throughout Israeli territory.

A small number of impacts were recorded, but they caused significant casualties, killing 11 people—Israel’s highest fatality rate in the war to date—and wounding an unspecified number of people.



Attack #1 – Missile Attack: At 4:06 am, Iran launched 40 Missiles targeting the Haifa District’s Haifa Subdistrict, the Tel Aviv District, and the Central District’s Petah Tikva Subdistrict. The barrage caused four impacts throughout Israel.

One missile directly hit the Bazan Oil Refinery in Haifa, killing three employees. Another impact occurred in Tel Aviv, causing minor damage to the US Embassy Annex building. Another missile directly hit the Alah School for Special Needs Children in Tel Aviv’s Bnei Brak suburb, killing four people. The fourth impact occurred in the Central District’s Petah Tikva Subdistrict, where a missile directly hit a bomb shelter and killed four people.

Attack #2 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 4:36 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Betzet Beach, Milouot Industrial Zone North, and Rosh HaNikra in the Northern District’s Acre Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #3 – Missile Attack: At 10:15 am, Iran’s Houthi proxies launched one ballistic missile from Yemen toward the Judea-Samaria District’s Judea Subdistrict and the Southern District’s Ashkelon and Beersheva Subdistricts. Israel intercepted the missile, and shrapnel from the interception landed in an open area. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #4 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At10:45 am, Iran launched one drone targeting the Haifa District’s Hadera and Haifa Subdistrict, the Northern District’s Jezreel Subdistrict, and the Judea-Samaria District’s Samaria Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone over Caesaria in the Haifa District’s Hadera Subdistrict.

Attack #5 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 11:12 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Yonatan in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #6 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 11:36 am, Iran launched one drone targeting Ramat Magshimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #7 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 12:18 pm, Iran launched one drone targeting Alonei HaBashan in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #8 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 6:00 pm, Iran launched a drone toward Avnei Eitan, Haspin, Natur, Nov, and Ramat Maghsimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #9 – Missile Attack: At 7:34 pm, Iran launched three missiles at Israel toward the Northern District’s Acre, Jezreel, Kinneret, and Safed Subdistricts, and the Haifa District’s Hadera and Haifa Subdistricts. Israel intercepted one missile. Another missile impacted an open area in Safed in the Northern District’s Safed Subdistrict but caused no casualties or damage. The third missile fell in Suwayda, Syria.

Attack #10 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 9:56 pm, Iran launched several drones targeting Haspin and Ramat Maghsimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drones. No casualties or damage were reported.

Attack #11 – Hostile Aircraft Intrusion: At 11:24 pm, Iran launched a drone toward Haspin, Nov, and Ramat Magshimim in the Northern District’s Golan Subdistrict. Israel intercepted the drone. No casualties or damage were reported.

David Daoud is senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs. Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.