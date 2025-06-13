Israel has launched a massive, coordinated strike campaign against Iran—targeting nuclear facilities, ballistic missile infrastructure, and senior regime officials. The entire Generation Jihad team convenes to break down what’s been hit, who’s been killed, why Israel chose this moment to act, and how one thing is clear: the long shadow war between Israel and Iran has just gone overt—and it may only be the beginning.
Generation Jihad | A new chapter in Israel’s long war
Israel has launched a massive, coordinated strike campaign against Iran—targeting nuclear facilities, ballistic missile infrastructure, and senior regime officials. The entire Generation Jihad team convenes to break down what’s been hit, who’s been killed, why Israel chose this moment to act, and how one thing is clear: the long shadow war between Israel and Iran has just gone overt—and it may only be the beginning.