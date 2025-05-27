Sudan army chief appoints prime minister, allied militia retakes West Kordofan from RSF

Sudanese Armed Forces Spokesperson Nabil Abdullah Ali announces that Khartoum State is free of Rapid Support Forces on May 20, 2025. (@sudannabaa on X)

On May 19, Abdel Fattah al Burhan, Sudan’s army chief and de-facto leader, appointed the first prime minister since the country’s civil war broke out in April 2023, marking an important step in reestablishing civilian governance. The previous week, on May 13, the Sudanese Joint Forces, a militia allied with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), announced that it had captured territory in West Kordofan State from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The Joint Forces’ seizure of Al Khuwayy is the latest in a series of pro-government battlefield victories over the RSF and its commander, Mohamed Hamdan ‘Hemedti’ Dagalo. The militia, also known as the “Al Sayyad” or Hunter forces, has assisted the SAF in major operations over the course of the war. For example, the Joint Forces, composed of former Darfuri rebel groups, were able to seize the Sudanese-Libyan-Chadian border triangle in July 2024, cutting off potential RSF supply lines.

The momentum of the conflict began to shift in March when the SAF recaptured the capital city of Khartoum. While this was seen as a potential turning point in the war, the battle did not mark the end of hostilities.

Just weeks earlier, RSF leader Hemedti announced the creation of a parallel government in Kenya. The charter was seen as an attempt to cement control over captured territory by the US-sanctioned militia leader.

On May 1, RSF troops advancing from the west and north captured the strategic city of Al Nahud, which links the Kordofan states with Darfur. Al Nahud is also a central agricultural and commercial hub known for its production of gum Arabic—of which Sudan is responsible for 70% of the global supply, the majority of which is sourced from RSF-controlled territories.

Following the RSF takeover, residents and local officials in Al Nahud reported escalating violence, accusing forces of extrajudicial executions, detentions, and widespread looting. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that more than 7,000 families have fled Al Nahud and neighboring Al Khuwayy.

In response, the SAF and The Joint Forces launched a counteroffensive on May 10, retaking Umm Sammaymah as forces advanced towards Al Khuwayy. The allied troops reclaimed Al Khuwayy, located 60 miles east of Al Nahud, in early May, pushing RSF forces east. A Joint Forces spokesperson called the counteroffensive a “well-executed ambush,” claiming that 80 RSF vehicles were seized and more than 800 fighters, including foreign mercenaries, were killed. The SAF publicly confirmed the capture of Al Khuwayy shortly after.

As fighting escalated, the RSF claimed in a May 14 statement that it had achieved a “decisive victory” over the SAF in Al Khuwayy, alleging over 1,000 government casualties. However, geolocated footage taken by SAF fighters supports the army’s version, showing significant RSF losses in the area.

Meanwhile, the RSF has increased its attacks on strategic infrastructure. On May 11, the SAF accused the RSF of launching a series of drone attacks against oil depots in Port Sudan, the first time the rebel group had used drones against the Red Sea port area.

On May 18, The Joint Forces claimed to have reclaimed territory in El Malha, North Darfur, calling the victory “a decisive step toward restoring security and stability in the Darfur region.”

On May 20, the SAF announced that it had taken full control of Khartoum State following a “large-scale offensive” that cleared remaining RSF strongholds in Omdurman, Sudan’s second-largest city. The offensive solidified the army’s control over central Khartoum, forcing the RSF west towards its remaining strongholds in Darfur.

The Joint Forces are now reportedly planning a renewed offensive to retake Al Nahud and use the city as a staging ground for further operations into West Kordofan and North Darfur.

Mariam Wahba is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Follow her on X @themariamwahba. Rebecca Goldsmith is an intern at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.