Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: April 28–May 11, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between April 28 and May 11, 2025. The week of April 28 to May 4 witnessed one of the lowest rates of Israeli operations in Lebanon since the November 27, 2024, Lebanon-Israel ceasefire. Nevertheless, they included targeted killings and the destruction of a Hezbollah precision-guided missile storage facility in Beirut’s southern suburbs. Between May 5 and May 11, the rate of operations increased and included the targeted assassination of Hezbollah operatives and a Hamas commander and the destruction of a large Hezbollah military facility in south Lebanon located north of the Litani River.

The IDF conducted operations in eight Lebanese locales between April 28 and May 4 and 14 Lebanese locales during the week of May 5–May 11, some more than once. Israeli activities reached locations both north and south of the Litani River. Between April 28 and May 4, seven areas were hit by airstrikes, and one area experienced artillery fire, whereas between May 5 and May 11, 11 areas were hit by airstrikes, two witnessed activities by ground forces, and one experienced artillery fire.

Israeli operations in south Lebanon between April 28 and May 4, 2025. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Purple: Israeli flares. Orange: Reference points. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Strike Locations Between April 28 and May 4, 2025

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun

: Aitaroun Hasbaya : Al Nuqqar Pond and Shebaa

: Al Nuqqar Pond and Shebaa Marjayoun District: Blida-Meiss Al Jabal, Houla, Markaba-Tallousseh, and Meiss Al Jabal

South Lebanon GovernorateSaida District:

Khartoum

Israeli operations in northern Lebanon between May 5 and May 11, 2025. Lighter blue: An Israeli airstrike. Orange: Reference points. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Israeli operations in southern Lebanon between May 5 and May 11, 2025. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Purple: Israeli flares. Orange: Reference points. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Strike Locations Between May 5 and May 11, 2025

Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Janta-Mahallet Al Shaara

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab and Maroun Al Ras

: Ayta Ash Shaab and Maroun Al Ras Marjayoun District : Aitaroun, Khiam, and Kfar Kela

: Aitaroun, Khiam, and Kfar Kela Nabatieh: Ali Al Taher, Dabsheh, Kfar Tebnit-Kfar Reman-Nabatieh-Nabatieh Al Fawqa, and Majdal Selm

South Lebanon Governorate

Saida District: Faylat

Faylat Tyre District: Majdal Zoun, Srifa, and Tayr Harfa

Casualties

Between April 28 and May 4, 2025, casualties from Israeli operations in Lebanon reached two people killed, both Hezbollah operatives, and seven unidentified people wounded. Between May 5 and May 11, total casualties from Israeli operations in Lebanon reached four people killed, all militants from Hezbollah and Hamas, and 11 people wounded, two of them confirmed as civilians.

April 28, 2025: No operations reported

No operations reported April 29, 2025: No operations reported

No operations reported April 30, 2025: No operations reported

No operations reported May 1, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives killed

Two Hezbollah operatives killed May 2, 2025: Five people wounded

Five people wounded May 3, 2025: Two people wounded

Two people wounded May 4, 2025: No operations reported

No operations reported May 5, 2025: No casualties reported

No casualties reported May 6, 2025: One Hezbollah commander killed

One Hezbollah commander killed May 7, 2025: One Hamas commander killed

One Hamas commander killed May 8, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives killed, eight unidentified people wounded

Two Hezbollah operatives killed, eight unidentified people wounded May 9, 2025: No casualties reported

No casualties reported May 10, 2025: One unidentified person wounded

One unidentified person wounded May 11, 2025: Two civilians wounded

Chronology of Israeli Operations against Hezbollah, April 28–May 11, 2025

April 28

At 1:46 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an open area near the Jamil Awada gas station in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 5:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near shepherds who were close to Al Nuqqar Pond, south of the Shebaa, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

April 29

No operations were reported.

April 30

No operations were reported.

May 1

At 12:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a scrap collection pick-up truck on the road between Meiss Al Jabal and Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, killing one Lebanese national and wounding two Syrians. At 4:11 pm, the IDF said it had targeted and killed a member of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force. Social media linked to the organization identified the fatality as Hezbollah operative and Meiss Al Jabal native Izzat Alabed Qarout, whose nom de guerre was Adel.

At 2:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported a second Israeli airstrike in Meiss Al Jabal that targeted a motorbike and killed one person and wounded another. NNA Lebanon later reported the fatality as “Civil Defense member Osama Farhat,” implying he was a civilian. However, at 4:08 pm, the IDF said it had “targeted and killed […] a Hezbollah operative near Meiss Al Jabal in south Lebanon who was operating near the border and was collecting information for the terrorist organization.” At 7:02 pm, Hezbollah-linked social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative and Meiss Al Jabal native Osama Bahij Farhat, whose nom de guerre was Haidar. Farhat was also an activist and coordinator in Hezbollah’s “Green Southerners” wildlife and environmental conservation NGO.

Death announcement for Osama Bahij Farhat (L) and Izzat Alabed Qarout (R). (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 3:09 pm, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli artillery fire on the outskirts of Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

At 6:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives near a house in Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

May 2

At 9:00 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a gas station with three missiles near Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike wounded five unidentified people in a prefabricated structure atop the gas station’s roof.

May 3

At 5:26 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in the town of Khartoum, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Saida District. The projectile appears not to have exploded. Lebanese news sources indicated the strike resulted in two casualties without specifying their ultimate fate.

At 6:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted an airstrike between Markaba and Tallouseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, followed by dropping a stun grenade.

May 4

No operations were reported.

May 5

At 2:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported three consecutive Israeli airstrikes targeting an open area between the Al Mahafer-Al Mateit area of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on the Mahallet al Shaara area in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. At 9:56 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an additional series of Israeli airstrikes in the same area. At 11:10 pm, the IDF announced it had targeted a Hezbollah strategic weapons production facility in the Bekaa area.

At 9:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli helicopter targeted prefabricated homes in Tayr Harfa in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 10:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired flares while helicopters circled over the western sector villages of the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 10:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported two helicopter strikes and one drone strike on prefabricated structures in Tayr Harfa.

At 10:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli helicopter targeted a prefabricated room in Tayr Harfa.

At 11:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Srifa in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The IDF claimed it had targeted Hezbollah’s “military infrastructure.”

May 6

At 12:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on a landfill in Majdal Selm in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 6:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the road between Kfar Reman and Nabatieh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike reportedly killed one person and wounded three others. At 10:41 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Adnan Mohammad Sadeq Harb, whose nom de guerre was Al Hajj Abu Hassan, from Hallousiyeh. At 11:31 pm, the IDF announced it had targeted and killed Harb, whom it identified as “the commander of the logistical branch of Hezbollah’s Badr Unit, which operates north of the Litani River in Lebanon.” The IDF statement said Harb “acted as the commander of the logistical supply forces of the Badr Unit, and as part of his command advanced Hezbollah’s efforts to regenerate its fighting capabilities and assisted in efforts to reestablish [its] terrorist infrastructure south of the Litani River.” Harb also allegedly “worked to transfer weapons within Lebanese territory between the organization’s different units.”

Death announcement for Adnan Mohammad Sadeq Harb. (Balagh Media Telegram)

May 7

At 6:40 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle outside the Imam Ali Mosque near the Faylat area of Sidon in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Saida District. The strike killed one person. The IDF later revealed that the strike killed Khaled Ahmad Al Ahmad, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ibrahim. Al Ahmad was commander of Hamas’ western brigade in Lebanon, who “oversaw terrorist initiatives against IDF soldiers, the State of Israel, and its citizens.” The IDF also claimed he was “recently involved in transferring weapons.” Hamas’s Qassam Brigades confirmed Al Ahmad’s death hours later.

At 11:42 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped two stun explosives on a car in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 5:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a demolished house in Majdal Zoun in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, causing casualties.

Khaled Ahmad al Ahmad’s death announcements. (Qassam Brigades on Telegram)

May 8

At 11:37 am, NNA Lebanon reported a series of Israeli airstrikes outside of Nabatieh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 11:45 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Ali Al Taher Hill and Dabsheh near Kfar Remman in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 12:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported widespread Israeli airstrikes near Nabatieh, ongoing since 11:15 am, that hit valleys and wooded areas between Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh Al Fawqa, and Kfar Reman in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strikes reportedly killed two Hezbollah operatives and wounded eight other unspecified people. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the deaths of Hezbollah operatives Ali Mohammad Shehour from Nabatieh and Bassem Ali Assaf from Arnoun.

At 1:17 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that its strikes in the Nabatieh area had targeted a “Hezbollah site that directed Hezbollah’s fire and defense array,” hitting “terrorists, weapons, and tunnel openings.” The IDF said this installation was “part of a significant underground project that was put out of commission by IDF strikes” and noted the “installation’s existence and operations constituted a serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Kuwaiti Al Jarida reported the IDF had informed the ceasefire oversight committee of the installation’s existence prior to the attack, which tasked the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) with raiding it. Hezbollah, however, refused to allow the LAF or the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) from entering the site, claiming it was outside of the scope of their authority under the ceasefire agreement because it is north of the Litani River.

At 12:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired on a vehicle in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, nearly hitting a woman and her daughter.

Death announcements for Ali Mohammad Shehour (L) and Bassem Ali Assaf (R).

May 9

At 10:30 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun explosive on a stone quarry in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

May 10

At 7:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive in Majdal Zoun in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, wounding one person.

At 9:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Yaroun.

At 12:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped two stun grenades on Wadi Al Asafeer in Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped an explosive on a bulldozer in Wadi Al Asafeer in Khiam.

May 11

At 11:55 am, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli artillery shelling on the Randa neighborhood in Ayta Ash Shaab’s eastern outskirts in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a Lebanese man and his wife were wounded by IDF troops firing rubber bullets in Maroun Al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.