Iraqi prime minister announces electoral alliance

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani. (@IraqiPMO on X)

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani announced a new alliance, the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, for the country’s November 2025 elections. Sudani is currently part of the Coordination Framework, an alliance of Shiite political parties, some with Iranian backing, that formed a government in 2022. The Coordination Framework announced in April that the parties will run separately in the upcoming elections but intend to reunite after the results to reform a government.

Sudani’s coalition is comprised of seven political parties:

The Al Furatayn Movement, also known as the Euphrates Movement, is led by Sudani, who has not said he is seeking a second term as prime minister. However, his foreign policy advisor, Farhad Alaaldin, has said that it is Sudani’s hope to serve again. Sudani’s term has faced significant challenges, including divisions within his ruling coalition largely brought on by personnel disputes and competition between Iran and the United States over influence in the country.

The National Contract Party is led by Faleh al Fayyadh, head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iraqi government institution comprised of militias, many of which are backed by Iran. The inclusion of Fayyadh in Sudani’s electoral alliance is controversial, as members of the armed forces are not allowed to compete in elections unless they resign for a prior period under the Iraqi constitution. Other elements of the Coordination Framework, such as Qais Khazali, have expressed opposition to Fayyadh, including pushing for his removal from the PMF chairmanship. Khazali leads both a political party, Al Sadiqoun, and a militia, Asaib Ahl al Haq, which is an element of the PMF. The political participation of leaders like Fayyadh and Khazali challenges the credibility of bans on individuals affiliated with the armed forces.

The Al Wataniya Coalition is led by former Prime Minister Ayad Allawi, who served briefly as prime minister in the interim post-Saddam government. A Shiite, Allawi is described as secular and has cooperated with Sunni and Kurdish factions in the past. He is considered a nationalist who is not supportive of Iranian influence in Iraq. This stance contrasts with some elements of Sudani’s current ruling alliance that are often thought to be furthering Iranian interests in Iraq.

The Bilad Sumer Gathering is led by Iraqi Minister of Labor Ahmed al Asadi. Asadi is a member of the Coordination Framework and leads the Al Sanad Movement, which includes militias from the PMF. He has also served as the spokesman for the PMF.

The Karbala Innovation Alliance is led by Nassif al Khattabi, the governor of Karbala, an important religious governorate in central Iraq. The governor was elected to his position in April 2024.

The National Solutions Alliance is led by Mohammed Sahib al Daraji, an advisor to the prime minister. Al Daraji has been involved in economic reform attempts.

The Generations Gathering is led by Member of Parliament Mohammed al Sayhoud.

The Iraqi newspaper Shafaq previously reported that negotiations for a potential alliance that would have included Sudani, Hadi al Ameri of the Badr Organization, a large Iran-backed militia in the PMF, and Ahmed al Asadi had broken down. Sudani and Asadi reached an agreement, but Ameri did not join the potential coalition. Ameri, a member of the Coordination Framework, has supported Sudani’s government in the past, even when other elements have been critical.

Bridget Toomey is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focusing on Iranian proxies, specifically Iraqi militias and the Houthis.