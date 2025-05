Behnam and David D. join Bill to discuss the attack in Washington, D.C. that killed a young couple working for the Israeli embassy. Behnam and David both were friends with Yaron, who tragically lost his life to yet another act of terror rooted in anti-semitism.

They also briefly catch up on the current state of U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations and the still-burning dumpster fire in Lebanon.

