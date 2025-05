Bradley Bowman and David Adesnik join Bill to unpack the U.S. decision to legitimize Ahmed al-Shara (AKA Jolani), the ex-al-Qaeda leader now heading HTS in Syria; other regional players seeking influence in the Syria vacuum, including Turkey and Saudi Arabia; and broader U.S. policy failures in Syria.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.