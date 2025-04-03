Palestinians protest against Hamas and the war in Gaza

نساء وأطفال وشيوخ بيت لاهيا يخرجون الآن

مسيرة بدنا نعيش



حد يقول للجماعة الي خونوا المتظاهرين قبل يومين أنهم هيهم هما وأولادهم بالشوارع بدون كسرة خبز بسبب نزوحهم من الشمال pic.twitter.com/5o72UcKmjc — SAM (@5llit) April 2, 2025



Palestinians in the northern Gaza city of Beit Lahia renewed protests against Hamas and its war with Israel on Wednesday. The latest round of demonstrations followed a lull last week after earlier protests erupted on March 25. Some protestors held signs that read “Stop the war,” and others chanted, “Hamas, get out.”

For about 17 months, Palestinian civilians in Gaza have been caught in the middle of Israel’s war against Hamas, which has ruled the population with strict force for almost two decades, and other terrorist groups. During the war, Hamas has stolen aid meant for civilians, publicly shot Palestinians who it accused of collaborating with Israel, and beaten or murdered individuals who dissented against the group’s rule.

On March 25, Palestinians began large protests in the northern Gaza Strip against Hamas. Thousands of people marched through the streets of Beit Lahia while chanting slogans such as “For God’s sake, Hamas out” and “Hamas terrorists,” CNN reported. The demonstrations appeared to gain traction the following day as Palestinians began to protest in other parts of the Gaza Strip. However, the public displays of opposition dissipated two days later, coinciding with emerging reports that Hamas had cracked down on Palestinians who took part in the protests.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that 22-year-old Uday al Rabay, an anti-Hamas protestor, was “brutally murdered by the terrorist group.” Rabay’s family said Hamas kidnapped him on March 29. A statement by the family said Rabay was “tortured in the most severe manner with all kinds of sharp and hard objects.” Hassan Rabay, Uday’s brother, told CNN, “They [the Hamas kidnappers] then called me and said: come get your brother. […] This is the fate of everyone who disrespects Al-Qassam Brigades [Hamas] and speaks ill of them.” Uday was still alive but soon died after being taken to the hospital, according to his brother.

On Tuesday, in a separate incident, “members of a prominent Gazan family in Deir al-Balah” claimed they killed Hamas police officer Ibrahim Shaldan in retribution for shooting “their relative Abdulrahman Sha’aban Abu Samra while he was waiting in line for flour.” Hamas condemned the killing of Shaldan in a written statement, saying it only served Israel’s goals of sowing “chaos” and “breaking the internal Palestinian front.”

While protests in Gaza against Hamas are rare, some have occurred within the last decade. In 2019, Palestinians took to the streets to voice their frustrations against the group over the economic conditions in Gaza. Hamas responded to the demonstrations with violence, which compelled UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nickolay Mladenov, to rebuke the terrorist group.

“I strongly condemn the campaign of arrests and violence used by Hamas security forces against protesters, including women and children,” Mladenov stated.

It’s unclear if the resumption of protests against Hamas and the war will share the same fate as previous demonstrations, which have ended poorly for dissenters. However, a significant factor was not present during past years’ demonstrations. The Israeli military has now significantly degraded the capabilities of Hamas and its armed allies. While under Israeli military pressure, Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza may not be able to divert as many resources to suppress protests as they have in previous years.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.