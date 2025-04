Bill and Caleb discuss updates from “the Sunni side of the aisle,” including Washington’s policy pivot on the Haqqani Network, the U.S. military’s airstrike strategy in Somalia, the Turkestan Islamic Party’s rebranding attempt, the recent death of a key Islamic State leader, and Shabaab’s current operations.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of The Long War Journal. Caleb Weiss is a research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal and a senior analyst at the Bridgeway Foundation, where he focuses on the spread of the Islamic State in Central Africa.