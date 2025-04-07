Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: March 31–April 6



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous activities and operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between March 31 and April 6, 2025, also targeting a Hamas operative in the country. The week witnessed a noticeable drop in the overall intensity and number of Israeli operations in Lebanon, possibly resulting from Lebanese and French diplomatic pressure channeled through US officials.

Nevertheless, the IDF conducted two high-profile assassinations in Lebanon this week. The first targeted Hezbollah commander Hassan Ali Badeer in Beirut’s Dahiyeh neighborhood on April 1, 2025. The Israelis alleged Badeer was planning a mass-casualty attack against Israelis abroad with the cooperation of Hamas. Underscoring this collaboration, during a tour of the Gaza Strip, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar cryptically said that a “direct link” existed between the targeted killings the IDF was conducting in the coastal enclave and Badeer’s assassination. Three days later, Israel assassinated Hamas official Hassan Farhat in Sidon in Lebanon’s South Governorate.

Israel targeted 20 Lebanese locales last week, some more than once. Most were concentrated in south Lebanon. Eleven areas were hit by airstrikes, five witnessed IDF ground activity, and one was hit by artillery. Aside from the targeted assassinations, IDF activity focused on preventing Hezbollah from reestablishing itself in any capacity south of the Litani River, striking the group’s excavation equipment, mobile homes, prefabricated structures, and rebuilt Islamic Health Committee center in Naqoura.

Israeli operations in central and south Lebanon between March 31 and April 6, 2025. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Orange: Reference points. Purple: Flares. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Mount Lebanon Governorate

Baabda District: Haret Hreik

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District:Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab,Beit Lif, Bint Jbeil-Yaroun,Rmeish, and Yaroun

Hasbaya District: Kfarshouba

Marjayoun District: Adaisseh, Houla, and Kroum Al Shraqi-Meiss Al Jabal

Nabatieh District: Aaze-Roumine and Deir Al Zahrani-Roumine

South Lebanon Governorate

Saida District: Sidon

Tyre District:Alma Al Shaab, Labbouneh, Naqoura, Shamaa, Yarine-Dhayra, and Zibqine-Shaaytiyeh

Casualties

Casualties from Israeli operations in Lebanon included nine people killed, including four Hezbollah members and two Hamas operatives, and six wounded, including one Hezbollah operative.

March 31, 2025: No casualties reported

No casualties reported April 1, 2025: One Hezbollah commander, one Hezbollah operative, and two civilians killed

One Hezbollah commander, one Hezbollah operative, and two civilians killed April 2, 2025: No casualties reported

No casualties reported April 3, 2025: Four people wounded, including one Hezbollah operative

Four people wounded, including one Hezbollah operative April 4, 2025: One Hamas commander, his son who was also a Hamas operative, and one other family member killed

One Hamas commander, his son who was also a Hamas operative, and one other family member killed April 5, 2025: No operations reported

No operations reported April 6, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives killed, and two unidentified people wounded

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah and Hamas: March 31-April 6

March 31

At4:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported reinforcement activity at the IDF’s Jabal Blatt outpost in south Lebanon. Israeli armored vehicles were reportedly deployed to the outpost, bulldozers dug embankments, surveillance posts were installed, and a concrete wall was built around the outpost to reinforce it.

At 5:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun explosive near the frontier barrier between Yarine and Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. Israeli troops also directed gunfire near tobacco farmers in Saasaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired flares on the outskirts of Rmeish.

April 1

At 3:44 am, Israel conducted an airstrike in the Haret Hreik area of Beirut’s southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh. The strike killed four people, including two civilians, one Hezbollah operative, and Hezbollah commander Hassan Ali Badeer. Badeer was reportedly the deputy to Hassan Hoballah, Hezbollah’s Palestinian Affairs official, and the brother of Hezbollah’s military media official.

8:30 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over Shamaa and the forested area of Labbouneh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 8:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire toward Kfarshouba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

At 8:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed heavy gunfire toward Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

April 2

At 10:33 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli gunfire directed at Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District wounded a local resident identified as Meem. Aleph. Israeli soldiers also targeted a vehicle in Adaisseh but did not wound its occupants.

At 10:39 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone destroyed a prefabricated room in Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops shot toward Kroum Al Shraq in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

April 3

At 6:10 am, NNA Lebanon reported several Israeli airstrikes on the outskirts of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, and one strike targeting a house in the municipality’s center. Hezbollah’s “Islamic Health Committee” said three of the Israeli airstrikes “completely destroyed” its renovated center in Naqoura.

At 10:18 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Bint Jbeil-Yaroun Road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, wounding two people.

At 4:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Alma Al Shaab in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. NNA Lebanon reported that the strike wounded one person, while other sources claimed two people—a Syrian national and a Lebanese national from Ayta Ash Shaab—were lightly wounded. At 5:25 pm, the IDF issued a statement confirming that Israeli aircraft had “targeted […] Hezbollah terrorists operating near Alma Al Shaab in south Lebanon.”

At 5:45 pm, Hezbollah issued a statement that, among other matters, condemned the Israeli strikes in Lebanon, saying they presented the country and the region with the “clear choice of either confrontation or surrender to the enemy’s plots.”

At 9:15 pm, Lebanese media outlets reported that Israeli helicopters attacked Naqoura, destroying several prefabricated rooms, alongside several other airstrikes in the city.

April 4

At 2:43 am, Al Jadeed reported an Israeli airstrike on Waddi Aaze in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 3:05 am, Lebanese media outlets reported that an Israeli airstrike killed Hamas operative Hassan Ahmad Farhat, his son Hamzah (also a Hamas operative), and his daughter, Jinan.

At 5:12 am, Elnashra reported an Israeli airstrike in Wadi Deir Al Zahrani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

April 6

At 9:39 am, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli artillery and flares fired toward Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:39 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, without causing injuries.

At 12:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a land reclamation excavator and a vehicle between Zibqine and Shaaytiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. At 12:44 pm, the IDF announced, “A short while ago, Israeli aircraft targeted two Hezbollah terrorists operating engineering equipment near Zibqine […] while they were trying to rebuild terrorist infrastructure belonging to […] Hezbollah.” Just over an hour later, Lebanese health authorities said the strike near Zibqine had killed two people. Approximately one hour after that, Hezbollah announced the deaths of two of its operatives, without specifying that they were killed in the Israeli strike on Zibqine: Ali Hassan Salibi, whose nom de guerrewas Jaber, and Adnan Fadl Bazieh, whose nom de guerre was Abbas. Both operatives were from Zibqine.

Death announcement of Hezbollah operatives Ali Hassan Salibi (L) and Adnan Fadl Bazieh (R). (Balagh Media on Telegram)

At 3:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone struck an excavation in Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, wounding two people.

At 10:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped stun grenades on a mobile home in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli helicopters targeted mobile homes in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 11:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli Apache helicopters fired their guns on unspecified targets in Naqoura before launching missiles. A drone dropped stun grenades in Ayta Ash Shaab again.

At 11:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on Ayta Ash Shaab.

At 11:32 pm, NNA Lebanon reported another Israeli airstrike on Ayta Ash Shaab, but the missile failed to detonate.

At 11:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli helicopter targeted a gas station in Ayta Ash Shaab.

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.