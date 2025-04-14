Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: April 7–April 13, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous activities and operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon between April 7 and April 13, 2025. For the second week in a row, Israeli operations in the country were less intense and fewer in number.

One mid-level Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli strike. The IDF targeted 10 Lebanese locales over the week, some more than once. Most of the IDF’s activities were concentrated in south Lebanon, but airstrikes reached Hawsh Tal Safiyeh, near Baalbek in northeast Lebanon. Seven areas were hit by airstrikes, two witnessed IDF ground activity, and one was struck by artillery.





Israeli operations in central and south Lebanon between April 7 and April 13, 2025. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Orange: Reference points. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Hawsh Tal Safiyah

Nabatieh Governorate:

Bint Jbeil District: Ayta Ash Shaab, Beit Lif, Ramyeh, and Yater

Marjayoun District: Dardara-Khiam, Taybeh, and Wazzani

Nabatieh District: Meiss al Jabal

South Lebanon Governorate:

Tyre District:Naqoura

Casualties

Casualties from Israeli operations in Lebanon reached three people killed, including one Hezbollah commander, and six or seven wounded.

April 7, 2025: One Hezbollah commander and two Syrians were killed, three to four Lebanese were wounded, and one Israeli soldier was wounded.

One Hezbollah commander and two Syrians were killed, three to four Lebanese were wounded, and one Israeli soldier was wounded. April 8, 2025: Two people were wounded

Two people were wounded April 9, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. April 10, 2025: Four people were wounded, including one Hezbollah operative.

Four people were wounded, including one Hezbollah operative. April 11, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. April 12, 2025: One Israeli soldier was wounded.

One Israeli soldier was wounded. April 13, 2025: No operations were reported.

Chronology of Israeli Operations against Hezbollah, April 7–April 13, 2025

April 7

At 9:55 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted an airstrike in front of a motorcycle repair shop in Taybeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. Initial reports indicated one individual was “seriously wounded” in the airstrike and shortly died of his wounds. Lebanese sources reported that the target was the shop’s owner, who was riding a motorcycle at the time. At 1:35 pm, Hezbollah announced the death of Mohammad Adnan Mansour, whose nom de guerre was Abu Bahaa, from Taybeh. At 2:51 pm, the IDF confirmed that it “targeted and killed […] the terrorist Mohammad Adnan Mansour, Hezbollah’s artillery forces commander in the Taybeh region.” The IDF’s statement noted that Mansour oversaw artillery fire operations against the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel during the recent Israel-Hezbollah war.

Death announcement of Mohammad Adnan Mansour. (Balagh Media on Telegram)

At 4:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, wounding its driver.

At 5:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli hovercopter drone dropped an explosive on a tent in Beit Lif.

At 6:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on the Dardara-Khiyam Road, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, killing two Syrians on a motorbike and wounding one unidentified Lebanese citizen.

At 7:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped two explosives in Taybeh.

At 7:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an airstrike on a car in Taybeh. Initial reports indicated that the strike wounded two unidentified individuals, but later reports citing the Lebanese Health Ministry stated only one unidentified Lebanese citizen was wounded.

April 8

At 10:12 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped an explosive near fishermen off the coast of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 12:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire at Meis Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, wounding two people who were taken to hospital and treated.

At 10:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on a three-story building in Hawsh Tal Safiyah, west of Baalbek, in the Baalbek District of the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate. A witness said an Israeli drone fired two warning explosives before the actual strike, preventing the occurrence of casualties. At 10:42 pm, the IDF released a statement saying Israeli jets struck “a weapons storage facility belonging to Hezbollah’s aerial defense array, in the Bekaa, deep in Lebanon.” The IDF’s statement concluded, “The presence of these weapons in the area posed a threat to the State of Israel” and noted they constituted a “blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” despite their presence north of the Litani River.

April 9

At 4:09 pm, IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee released a statement saying that “in recent months” Hezbollah was attempting to rebuild an underground facility for the production of weapons and precision-guided-missile components on the western edges of Shoueifat, southeast of Beirut, in the Mount Lebanon Governorate’s Aley District, which borders Hezbollah’s nerve center in Dahiyeh. Adraee said the facility was located near a school and ran under civilian buildings. The IDF announced it had destroyed the facility on November 12, 2024. Adraee said the IDF had notified the ceasefire oversight mechanism committee about Hezbollah’s activities in January 2025. Based on that report, the committee conducted a surprise visit to the site, but Hezbollah engaged in subterfuge to hide its activities. “Aerial photographs showed Hezbollah, which received prior knowledge of the inspection’s timing, cleared the engineering equipment operating at the site the day the inspection took place, then returned it after [the inspection] was over.” Adraee concluded by describing these activities as “a serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon as part of the ceasefire agreement.”

Images released by Israel show the site of Hezbollah’s attempted reconstruction of an underground facility. The left image shows the site of the excavation (highlighted in red) with engineering equipment present on January 7. The middle image shows the site (highlighted in red) on January 14, the date of the Lebanese Army’s surprise inspection, with the engineering equipment removed. The final image, dated January 17, shows the engineering equipment back at the site after the Lebanese Army had finished inspecting the site. (Avichay Adraee on Telegram)

An image of the Hezbollah underground facility site from the IDF’s November 12, 2024, airstrike claim. (Avichay Adraee on X)

The location of Hezbollah’s weapons production facility in Shoueifat, located at 33°48’54″N 35°30’38″E, as it appeared on May 04, 2024. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

At 6:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted an airstrike near the public school in Ramyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli helicopters fired warning strikes near several houses in the village of Yater in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. NNA Lebanon reported that the warning strikes came after the IDF had phoned the owners, asking them to vacate their homes ahead of an airstrike.

At 09:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli Apache helicopters struck two houses in Yater.

At 10:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli helicopters were continuing their strikes on the houses in Yater, whose owners had been issued warnings.

April 10

At 2:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired on a vehicle in Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, without causing injuries.

At 3:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:09 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an excavator in Ayta Ash Shaab’s southern neighborhood.

At 5:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a second excavator in Ayta Ash Shaab.

April 11

At 9:53 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery shelled the Abu Laban neighborhood of Ayta Ash Shaab.

At 11:02 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli infantry crossed the Lebanon-Israel frontier (Blue Line) and entered the nature reserves near Wazzani.

April 12

At 12:41 pm, the IDF released a statement saying an Israeli reservist had been “seriously wounded” earlier that day “during operational activities near the border with Lebanon.” The IDF did not elaborate on the nature of the operations in which the soldier was engaged, the nature of the incident, or precisely where along the Lebanon-Israel frontier the incident occurred.

April 13

No IDF activity.

