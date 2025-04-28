Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: April 21–April 27, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous activities throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between April 21 and April 27, 2025. The IDF’s operations this week included targeted killings of Hezbollah operatives and militants in affiliated groups and a massive strike in Dahiyeh on a Hezbollah storage facility for precision-guided munitions (PGM) on Sunday.

The IDF conducted operations in 12 Lebanese locales during the week, some more than once. Israeli activities were concentrated south of the Litani River, but two airstrikes occurred north of the waterway. Ten areas were hit by airstrikes, one witnessed IDF ground activity, and one experienced artillery fire.





Israeli operations in south Lebanon between April 21 and April 27, 2025. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Purple: Israeli flares. Orange: Reference points. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Mount Lebanon Governorate

Aley District: Baawerta

Baawerta Baabda District: Hadath

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, and Beit Lif

: Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, and Beit Lif Hasbaya : Halta and Majidiyeh

: Halta and Majidiyeh Marjayoun District: Meiss Al Jabal and Kfar Kela

South Lebanon Governorate

Tyre District:Alma Al Shaab-Dhayra, Hanniyeh, and Jabal Blatt

Casualties

Total casualties from Israeli operations in Lebanon reached four people killed—all militants from Hezbollah and Islamic Group-Lebanon—and one Amal militant wounded.

April 21, 2025: No operations were reported.

No operations were reported. April 22, 2025: One Islamic Group-Lebanon commander and one Hezbollah commander were killed.

One Islamic Group-Lebanon commander and one Hezbollah commander were killed. April 23, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. April 24, 2025: One Amal operative was wounded.

One Amal operative was wounded. April 25, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. April 26, 2025: No operations were reported.

No operations were reported. April 27, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, April 21–April 27, 2025

April 21

No operations were reported.

April 22

At 9:10 am, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the road to the village of Baawerta in the Mount Lebanon Governorate’s Aley District, killing one person. At 1:57 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it “had targeted and killed Hussain Izzat Mohammad Atwi, a prominent Islamic Group terrorist, near Naameh in Lebanon.” The statement said Atwi had taken part in planning and executing attacks against IDF troops in northern Israel, infiltration attempts into Israeli territory, and plans to attack Israeli targets globally. The IDF also claimed Atwi was the Islamic Group’s liaison with Hamas in Lebanon. Islamic Group-Lebanon acknowledged Atwi’s death at 11:45 am, describing him as a “commander mujahid” and “academic and university professor.” Atwi taught at the Islamic Daawa College – Beirut and Lebanese University. Hezbollah and Hamas’s Izzeldine Al Qassam Brigades also issued statements condemning the assassination of “the commander in the Islamic Group Sheikh Hussain Atwi.”

At 11:04 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired stun grenades in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:47 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a pickup truck and a motorbike on the road to Hanniyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, killing one person. At 4:57 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced that Hezbollah operative Ali Kayed Hashem from Majdal Zoun, whose nom de guerre was Baqer, was killed in the strike. At 5:46 pm, the IDF announced it had “targeted and killed a commander in Hezbollah’s Majdal Zoun outpost, near Hanniyeh, in south Lebanon.”

At 12:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

Death announcements for Hussain Izzat Mohammad Atwi (left) and Ali Kayed Hashem. (Islamic Group in Lebanon Telegram, Balagh Media Telegram)

April 23

At 12:22 am, Yediot Ahoronoth reported that the IDF had detected efforts by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons and funds and that the group continues to independently produce drones and other military capabilities. The IDF also detected Hezbollah’s efforts to reconstitute its command-and-control structure, including rebuilding its general staff and regional commands—with an emphasis on the Radwan Force. Hezbollah, the report said, is also activating internal cash channels to create a resource stream for the group despite economic pressure in Lebanon and limitations imposed by the international community. The IDF said it must constantly act to counter these threats because Lebanese authorities’ efforts remained insufficient.

At 12:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped three flechette explosives in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, wounding one person. At 1:10 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Abdelnabi Rihani, whose nom de guerre was Mohammad Ali, from nearby Taybeh.

Mohammad Abdelnabi Rihani’s death announcement. (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 6:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District and Israeli artillery fire near the Jabal Blatt outpost in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 7:06 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted and killed nine Hezbollah terrorists and conducted several operations “as part of its campaign to prevent Hezbollah’s regeneration, with several attacks directed at targets involved in attempts to rebuild the terrorist organization, and terrorists violating the understandings [between Israel and Lebanon] as well as possible a threat to Israel’s citizens.”

At 10:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired flares between Alma Al Shaab and Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

April 24

At 4:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a medic in the Amal Party’s Al Risala Scouts was wounded after an Israeli drone dropped an explosive in Meiss Al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun grenade near a mosque in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

April 25

At 4:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that IDF troops positioned inside Israeli territory directed gunfire into Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

April 26

No operations were reported.

April 27

At 9:42 pm, Lebanese media reported that an Israeli drone targeted a chicken coop in the village of Halta in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District, killing an individual identified by NNA Lebanon as “the citizen Amer Abdelal,” implying he was a civilian. At 3:59 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had “targeted and killed a Hezbollah terrorist involved in the group’s efforts to reconstitute near Halta.” Hezbollah-linked social media shortly announced that Amer Hatem Abdulal, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ahmad, was killed.

Amer Hatem Abulal’s death notices. (Balagh Media Telegram and X)

At 5:08 pm, IDF Arabic-language Spokesman Avichay Adraee warned residents of the Al Hadath area in Beirut’s southern suburbs to immediately clear at least 300 meters from a building being used as a “Hezbollah installation” that the IDF would soon target. At 5:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli drones targeted the designated building with a low-yield explosive as a warning. At 5:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone directed a second warning airstrike at the building. At 6:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike hit the building with three missiles, destroying a hangar and damaging several other buildings and vehicles. At 7:24 pm, the IDF released a statement saying the building it had targeted and destroyed was being used by Hezbollah to “store precision guided missiles,” constituting a “serious violation” of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement and a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.” Lebanese journalist Mohammad Barakat later told Al Jadeed News that the Israeli army had given the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) prior notice of the facility’s existence and the presence of the weapons. However, the LAF was prevented from entering the area, prompting Israel to take unilateral action.

At 9:33 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli drone launched an airstrike in Majidiyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

