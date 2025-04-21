Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: April 14–April 20, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous activities and operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between April 14 and April 20, 2025. The IDF’s operations this week were more numerous and lethal than those in the prior two weeks, killing several Hezbollah operatives, including three commanders.

The IDF targeted 28 Lebanese locales during the week, some more than once. The Israeli military’s activities were concentrated in the South Lebanon and Nabatieh Governorates in south Lebanon. Twenty-five areas were hit by airstrikes, three witnessed IDF ground activity, and flares were fired over one area.

Israeli operations in Lebanon between April 14 and April 20. Green: Israeli outposts. Red: Israeli ground operations. Gray: Israeli artillery attacks. Lighter blue: Israeli airstrikes. Orange: Reference points. Darker blue: Partial course of the Litani River. (Google Earth annotated by LWJ)

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun-Blida, Ayta Ash Shaab, Beit Lif-Ramyeh, and Hanine

: Aitaroun-Blida, Ayta Ash Shaab, Beit Lif-Ramyeh, and Hanine Hasbaya District : Bastara and Kfarshouba

: Bastara and Kfarshouba Marjayoun District : Blida-Aitaroun, Houla, Mhaibib, Qantara-Wadi Hojeir, and Wazzani

: Blida-Aitaroun, Houla, Mhaibib, Qantara-Wadi Hojeir, and Wazzani Nabatieh District: Mlita and Mount Al Rafia

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine : Buslaya, Al Lwayzeh, Mount Safi, Rihan, and Sujod

: Buslaya, Al Lwayzeh, Mount Safi, Rihan, and Sujod Saida District : Ghaziyeh and Kawthariyat Al Saiyad

: Ghaziyeh and Kawthariyat Al Saiyad Tyre District:Alma Al Shaab, Bustan, Jall Shehab, Majdal Zoun, Shihine, Tayr Harfa, Umm Al Tout, and Zalloutiyeh

Casualties

Total casualties from Israeli operations in Lebanon reached 10 people killed, all Hezbollah operatives of varying ranks, and at least three people wounded.

April 14, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. April 15, 2025: One Hezbollah unit commander and one Hezbollah operative were killed; two people were wounded.

One Hezbollah unit commander and one Hezbollah operative were killed; two people were wounded. April 16, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed; one person was wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed; one person was wounded. April 17, 2025: One Hezbollah commander was killed.

One Hezbollah commander was killed. April 18, 2025: Three Hezbollah operatives were killed; an unspecified number of people wounded

Three Hezbollah operatives were killed; an unspecified number of people wounded April 19, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. April 20, 2025: One Hezbollah commander and one Hezbollah operative were killed.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, April 14-April 20, 2025

April 14

At 2:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli ground troops conducted an incursion near the banks of the Wazzani River in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 2:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire at the area of Hmeidh and Mrouj in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

April 15

At 10:00 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped an explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, near individuals the outlet identified as tobacco farmers.

At 11:59 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed warning gunfire at Meiss Al Jabal.

At 12:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle with three missiles in the Simkhaya junction of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. At 1:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported two people were killed and two others were wounded in the Israeli airstrike. At 3:41 pm, the IDF released a statement on the strike, saying it targeted and “assassinated a Hezbollah special operations cell commander” near Aitaroun, without elaborating on the target’s identity. Aitaroun news social media accounts identified the deceased target as Ali Najib Baydoun, whose nom de guerre was Walaa, a village local. Hezbollah-affiliated social media confirmed his death at 11:20 pm. The Lebanese Health Ministry later announced that a 17-year-old, Mohammad Ali Baydoun, was also killed in the strike.

At 10:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported three Israeli airstrikes targeting Wadi Muzlem, between Beit Lif and Ramyeh, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:04 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media accounts announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ghassan Mohammad Hussain Dheeb, whose nom de guerre was Al Hajj Samir Hassoun, from the town of Shaqra in Bint Jbeil District. According to his death announcement, Dheeb died from wounds he incurred on September 17, 2024—when Israel detonated thousands of pagers booby-trapped with explosives carried by Hezbollah operatives.

April 16

At 9:20 am, Lebanese media outlets reported that the previous night, Israel had targeted a civil defense center belonging to the Amal Party-affiliated Islamic Resala Scouts and two prefabricated homes in Tayr Harfa in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The IDF had previously released a statement at 6:02 am saying, “Overnight (Wednesday), the IDF attacked Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in south Lebanon,” noting that the group was “cynically using civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes, and Lebanon’s residents as human shields.” The statement vowed that the “IDF will act against the terrorist organization Hezbollah’s military regeneration or entrenchment efforts under civilian cover.”

At 10:46 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Wadi Hojeir Road in Marjayoun District, killing one person and wounding one other. At 12:59 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had “targeted and killed a terrorist in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force earlier today near Qantara in south Lebanon.” Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts announced that the airstrike killed Hussain Abdulrahim Younes, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ali Malek, from Markaba.

From left to right: Death announcements for Ali Najib Baydoun, Ghassan Mohammad Hussain Dheeb, and Hussain Abdul Rahim Younes. (Balagh Media on Telegram)

At 1:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle in Hanine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. At 5:19 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had “targeted a Hezbollah terrorist near Hanine in south Lebanon earlier today.” At 5:59 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced that Hanine local Ali Mohammad Abbas, whose nom de guerre was Abu Hawraa, was killed in the Israeli strike.

At 6:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a prefabricated structure in the Dawawir neighborhood of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the same prefabricated structure in Ayta Ash Shaab.

At 8:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted two prefabricated structures in Zalloutiyeh, wounding one person, and another structure in Bustan in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 10:42 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a prefabricated structure in Shihine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. At 9:25 am on Thursday, the IDF said it had “targeted Hezbollah terror infrastructure overnight,” once again claiming the group was “cynically using civilian infrastructure for terrorist purposes and using Lebanon’s residents as human shields” and vowing to “operate against Hezbollah’s military regeneration or entrenchment efforts under civilian cover.”

April 17

At 12:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted Umm Al Tout/Umm Touteh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 12:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike on Al Naqaa Road in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, wounding one person. At 7:41 pm, the IDF announced it had “targeted and killed Ali Abdelnabi Hijazi earlier today (Thursday) near Blida.” Blida sits approximately 5.5 kilometers northeast of Aitaroun, and the two towns are adjoined by a road. The IDF said Hijazi was “the deputy commander of the terror organization’s [nearby] Mhaibib outpost.” Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts confirmed Hijazi’s death. Hijazi was a native of Blida, and his nom de guerre was “Karrar.”

At 7:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned in the Golan Heights, west of Majdal Shams, directed gunfire at Bastara and Kfarshouba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

At 8:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped explosives on prefabricated homes in Mhaibib in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, before firing missiles at them.

At 10:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli Apache helicopter targeted and destroyed a prefabricated structure and a gas station that had previously been the target of an airstrike in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

April 18

At 9:02 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli aircraft targeted a vehicle on Ghaziyeh Highway in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. NNA claimed one occupant was killed, and an unspecified number of occupants were wounded. An unspecified number of bystanders were also wounded. The IDF released a statement saying it had killed Hezbollah operative Mohammad Jaafar Manah Asaad Abdallah. The IDF’s statement said Abdallah was “involved in terrorist activity against Israel and was responsible for deploying Hezbollah telecommunications devices throughout Lebanon and specifically south of the Litani River.” Suggesting Abdallah’s activities south of the Litani continued after the November 27 Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, the IDF’s statement concluded by noting that “the terrorist’s most recent activities constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and pose a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.” Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts confirmed Abdallah’s death, saying he was a native of Khiyam. At 11:14 pm, Hezbollah-linked social media accounts confirmed Abdallah’s death but also indicated that another Hezbollah operative and likely relative—Mohammad Riyadh Abdallah, whose nom de guerre was Shabir—was killed alongside him.

From left to right: Death notices for Ali Mohammad Abbas, Ali Abdelnabi Hijazi, and Mohammad Jaafar Manah Asaad Abdallah and Mohammad Riyadh Abdallah. (Balagh Media)

At 9:40 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli drones once again targeted the same prefabricated structures in Mhaibib in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 5:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade in Majdal Zoun in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 6:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on the Ayta As Shaab-Rmeish Road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, killing one person. At 8:10 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted and killed “a Hezbollah terrorist engaged in terror activity in south Lebanon near Ayta Ash Shaab.” At 11:05 pm, Hezbollah-linked social media accounts said the strike’s target was Khalil Ali Qassem, whose nom de guerrewas Amir, from Ayta Ash Shaab. Qassem’s organizational role was transferring weapons to Hezbollah and transporting its fighters.

April 19

At 10:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops fired flares over Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

April 20

At 12:27 pm, an Israeli drone airstrike targeted and killed Unit 4400’s new deputy commander, Hassan Ali Nasr, on Kawthariyat Al Saiayad’s eastern road in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Saida District.

At 2:06 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted prefabricated structures in Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, killing one person. At 3:09 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced that the strike’s casualty was Houla local and Hezbollah operative Ali Bashir Ayoub, whose nom de guerre was Hamzah. The IDF later commented on the strike, saying it had killed “the terrorist who was responsible for Hezbollah’s engineering in its Adaisseh outpost.”

From left to right: Death notices for Khalil Ali Qassem, Hussain Ali Nasr, and Ali Bashir Ayoub. (Balagh Media)

At 3:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting Jall Shehab in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District and Arnoun and Yohmor in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 4:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike in Buslaya in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 4:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported several Israeli airstrikes on Sujod, Al Lwayzeh, Mount Safi, and Mount Rihan in the Jezzine District.

At 4:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli airstrikes on Mount Al Rafia and Mlita in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 8:11 pm, the IDF released a statement on the day’s strikes “in the Nabatieh area of south Lebanon,” saying it had struck “several launchers and military installations in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating.” The IDF stressed that “Hezbollah’s activities constitute a serious violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and pose a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens.”

