Clashes erupt between Druze militias and pro-government forces in Syria

Members of the Syrian General Security Service in Ashrafiyat Sahnaya. (@SyrNetworkNews on X)

Sectarian tensions are flaring again in Syria after a series of clashes erupted in the Damascus suburb of Jaramana, a diverse area home to Druze, Christian, and Muslim communities. Reports indicate that 14 people were killed in fights between armed groups in the town.

The latest incident follows a March altercation in Jaramana in which local Druze militias killed two General Security Service members. In response to the previous round of violence, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to “prepare to defend” Jaramana. However, the IDF ultimately did not intervene. The conflict was later resolved through negotiations between local leadership and Syria’s Ministry of Interior. In contrast, this week’s escalation is more serious and could have broader implications.

The latest clashes started after an alleged audio recording was released of a Druze man insulting the Prophet Mohammed, sparking outrage amongst Muslims. The leaked recording spread on social media and was attributed to a leader in the Druze community, Marwan Keewan, who later denied involvement.

The Ministry of Interior issued a statement addressing the circulation of the audio file, emphasizing its concern and stating that “it had launched a thorough investigation.” Initial findings revealed that the” individual accused of making the offensive remarks had not been conclusively linked to the voice in the recording.” The statement also thanked citizens for their “sincere religious defense of the Prophet’s honor while urging everyone to adhere to public order and avoid actions—individual or collective—that could disrupt public safety or harm people and property.”

On April 29, additional fights erupted in the town of Sahnaya and Ashrafiyet Sahnaya, a Druze locality south of Damascus. A number of tribal forces affiliated with the Al Okeidat and Quran clans reportedly took part in the clashes against local Druze militias. Reports circulated at that time that groups from Syria’s Ministry of Interior and Defense were preparing to enter the area to calm things and deal with the “lawless groups,” a reference to the armed militias.

A source in the Syrian Ministry of Interior told Al Jazeera that 16 members of the General Security Service were killed in an attack on a security headquarters in Ashrafiyet Sahnaya. The source added that the attack came after armed reinforcements were blocked from entering or leaving the city.

Israel conducted a drone strike targeting an armed group allegedly preparing to attack the Druze militias in Sahnaya, describing it as a “warning operation” aimed at deterring further violence. Netanyahu and Katz said the strike was meant to send a clear message to Syria’s leadership to protect the Druze population. While Israel claimed no casualties occurred as a result of the strike, a Syrian Interior Ministry source told Reuters that one member of Syria’s new security forces was killed while trying to contain the violence.

Muwaffaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, urged Israel to intervene and stop what he described as a “massacre in the making” in Jaramana. “Israel cannot remain a bystander to what is happening right now in Syria,” Tarif said.

The Ahl al Karamah faction, the largest Druze militia in Syria, reiterated its loyalty to the Syrian state but emphasized that disarmament must occur in phases to build trust. “Our weapons are not aimed at anyone—they are for self-defense,” one local leader stated. Meanwhile, Arab tribes blocked the Damascus-Suwayda highway to prevent Druze reinforcements from reaching Sahnaya, and video footage emerged showing a Druze convoy getting ambushed while en route from Suwayda to support fellow Druze in the area.

Reinforcements and convoys headed from northern Syria toward Sahnaya as tensions escalated. Mosques in Eastern Ghoutai in Rif Dimashq have called on residents to arm themselves and mobilize toward Sahnaya. Meanwhile, rebel forces from the town of Latamneh were reportedly advancing toward Jaramana.

Hossam al Tahan, head of the Security Directorate in Rif Dimashq, announced that the security operation in Ashrafiyat Sahnaya concluded successfully after three hours of fighting, with General Security Services personnel deployed across the area to restore calm. Several members of the Druze militias were captured, and a reconciliation meeting was held to address the recent unrest. It was attended by the governors of Rif Dimashq, Suwayda, and Quneitra, as well as prominent Druze religious figures, including Sheikh Yahya al Hajjar, Laith al Balaous, Sheikh Hamoud al Hannawi, and Sheikh Youssef Jerboua.

Mohammad Khalil, a Syrian Ministry of Defense official, stated that the presence of government forces in Jaramana is solely to maintain security and prevent further infiltration. According to a correspondent with the Syrian network Al Ikhbariya, Public Security forces have secured the full return of civilians to Ashrafieh Sahnaya and the situation in Jaramana is under control, though armed groups continue to obstruct civilian movement.

Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the levant.