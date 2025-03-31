Trump admin ups the tempo of airstrikes against jihadist groups in Somalia

A US MQ-9 Reaper drone.

The Trump administration is significantly increasing the rate of American strikes inside Somalia. In just the first three months of President Donald Trump’s second term, his administration has already launched at least 16 manned aircraft or drone strikes inside Somalia, according to numbers compiled by FDD’s Long War Journal. For comparison, the Biden administration only launched 10 such strikes in 2024.

The number of total strikes conducted so far this year may be an undercount, as the US military’s Africa Command (AFRICOM) no longer provides specific details of such operations.

The vast majority of these strikes targeted the Islamic State’s local Somali wing and were conducted in partnership with Puntland forces that are currently fighting the group in a major offensive in northern Somalia. Other strikes targeted Shabaab, Al Qaeda’s East African branch, in central and southern Somalia in conjunction with federal Somali troops.

This increased rate follows reports from earlier this year that the Trump White House eased restrictions on such strikes, allowing military commanders to authorize firing at targets without explicit approval from Washington. Somalia is not the only country to see such an increased tempo of operations following these new orders, as the US military’s Central Command also increased its rate of drone strikes against Al Qaeda in Syria.

In 2024, the Biden administration launched just 10 strikes in Somalia, predominantly targeting Shabaab in so-called “collective self-defense” strikes conducted in defense of Somali troops on the ground. In 2023, the Biden administration launched 19 strikes in the country and a special operations raid against a senior Islamic State Somalia leader. In contrast to Trump authorizing military commanders to take offensive actions, the Biden administration kept close control over operations.

In increasing the tempo of airstrikes, the second Trump administration is returning to its former posture in Somalia during Trump’s first term. Between January 20, 2017, and January 20, 2021, the US launched at least 185 strikes in Somalia, or roughly 46 strikes per year. In total, the Biden administration launched just 48 strikes during Biden’s time in office.

List of all reported US strikes inside Somalia as of March 30, 2025

March 29, 2025: AFRICOM said it conducted an airstrike against multiple Islamic State Somalia targets in the Cal Miskaad Mountains of Puntland, reportedly killing several militants.

March 25, 2025: AFRICOM said it conducted “multiple” airstrikes against Islamic State Somalia in the Cal Miskaad Mountains of Puntland, reportedly killing several militants. AFRICOM did not specify how many airstrikes took place, but at least two were conducted.

March 15, 2025: AFRICOM conducted a “collective self-defense” strike 150 kilometers northeast of Mogadishu, reportedly killing several Shabaab fighters. AFRICOM did not specify where this strike took place, but the timing and general location point to areas in the Middle Shabelle region where significant fighting between federal forces and Shabaab is taking place.

March 1, 2025: AFRICOM said it conducted “airstrikes” in Ceelbaraf in Middle Shabelle, killing an unclear number of Shabaab militants. AFRICOM did not specify how many airstrikes took place, but at least two were conducted.

February 25, 2025: AFRICOM said it launched a “collective self-defense” strike against Shabaab near Al Kowsar in the Middle Shabelle region, though it did not provide details on the results.

February 20, 2025: AFRICOM said it conducted “collective self-defense” airstrikes in Buulobarde in the Hiraan region, killing an unknown number of Shabaab militants. AFRICOM did not specify how many strikes took place, but at least two were conducted.

February 16, 2025: AFRICOM said it killed at least two Islamic State members in a strike in the Cal Miskaat Mountains of Puntland.

February 1, 2025: AFRICOM stated it conducted “multiple” airstrikes against Islamic State Somalia in the Cal Miskaat Mountains of Puntland. At least 14 militants were killed, including Ahmed Maeleninine, an Islamic State Central leader who had relocated to Somalia and was responsible for plots in Europe and the United States. AFRICOM did not specify how many strikes took place, but Puntland officials reported that the Americans conducted at least six such strikes.

