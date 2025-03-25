Iran strengthens its military in the Persian Gulf

IRGC Navy speedboats conducting a drill. (Al Alam)

Against the backdrop of escalating tensions between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has reinforced its military presence in the Persian Gulf, deploying advanced missile systems on the islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa on March 22.

Iran’s state broadcaster reported that these islands are now fortified with “dozens of missile defense and air defense systems” alongside stationed infantry units. Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, commander of the IRGC Navy, further disclosed that the IRGC’s fast-attack and assault vessels patrolling the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters are now “armed with new cruise missiles and ready for operations” capable of targeting naval assets.

In an interview with Iranian state television, Tangsiri emphasized Iran’s strategic imperative to militarize the islands, stating, “Our tactical approach dictates that we must arm and operationalize this group of islands. We have the capability to strike enemy bases, warships, and assets in the region.”

Over the past several months, the IRGC has intensified military exercises on these contested islands, which are situated along a critical maritime corridor for global energy transit. More than one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through this strategic waterway, making it a focal point of geopolitical friction. Iran held high-profile military drills in the Gulf in 2023, underscoring its resolve to defend its territorial holdings.

During these exercises, the IRGC unveiled a new warship armed with 600-kilometer-range missiles while deploying Fateh ballistic missiles with a 120-kilometer range and Qadir cruise missiles exceeding a 300-kilometer range across the islands. The IRGC Navy also conducted simulated combat scenarios designed to test its defensive capabilities.

Iran’s expanding military footprint in the region has elicited a response from the United States, which reinforced its naval presence to counter Tehran’s growing assertiveness. Washington has dispatched additional amphibious assault ships and support vessels to mitigate the risk of Iranian threats to the free flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid concerns over potential Iranian disruptions to maritime trade, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the deployment of two aircraft carrier strike groups to the region. The extended stationing of the USS Harry S. Truman and the anticipated arrival of the USS Carl Vinson next month are expected to enhance operational flexibility for US forces, bolstering their capacity for deterrence and offensive maneuvers. This strategic realignment is also aimed at reinforcing US military operations against the Iran-backed Houthis, whose missile and drone attacks have threatened Red Sea shipping lanes.

Iran is concluding its most extensive and complex war games in decades. These exercises, which began in late December 2024, have showcased Iran’s advanced weapons capabilities while simultaneously exposing vulnerabilities in its air defense infrastructure. The drills were designed to signal Iran’s deterrence posture against potential strikes from its primary adversaries—Israel and the United States.

The Islamic Republic’s army staged large-scale war games simulating airstrikes against its nuclear infrastructure on January 11. These maneuvers tested Iran’s air defenses against multi-domain threats, aiming to “fight against air, missile, and electronic threats in real battlefield conditions.” However, it remains contested whether some of the air defense systems were of higher quality than the Russian-made S-300 platforms that Israel struck in its October 26 retaliatory strikes.

Iran has also sought to bolster its weapons stockpiles, unveiling 1,000 newly manufactured drones that it claims have “unique capabilities,” including a 2,000-kilometer range, “high destructive power,” sustained autonomous flight, and stealth technology. In addition, Iran’s naval forces are poised to receive a newly commissioned warship, a development designed to bolster the nation’s capacity to project its maritime power, as stated by Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari.

Tehran has also intensified its military drills across various domains, signaling its defensive posture and strategic ambitions. In recent months, the IRGC and the Iranian Army have conducted extensive air defense exercises near key nuclear facilities in Natanz, Fordow, and the Arak reactor in Khondab, intending to reinforce preparedness against aerial and missile threats. The IRGC also staged naval war games in the Persian Gulf as its ground forces carried out a second round of maneuvers in southwestern Iran, focusing on rapid deployment and combat readiness. In addition, Iran’s Army launched “Exercise Zulfiqar,” which spanned southern Iran, the Gulf of Oman, and the northern Indian Ocean.

The most consequential of these drills, Maritime Security Belt 2025, happened in coordination with China and Russia in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world’s traded crude oil transits. This strategic waterway has witnessed repeated Iranian maritime operations, including the seizure of commercial vessels and suspected attacks on shipping, a pattern that has become more pronounced.

Janatan Sayeh is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian domestic affairs and the Islamic Republic’s regional malign influence.