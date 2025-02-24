Suwayda Military Council: A new Druze coalition emerges in Syria

The logo of the Suwayda Military Council.

A group of Druze militants in Suwayda, southern Syria, has announced the formation of the Suwayda Military Council, a coalition of local armed groups aimed at protecting the region and maintaining security.

The council stated its mission is to safeguard civilians and public property from violence and destruction while strengthening cooperation with other security factions. It also announced plans for regular meetings to assess threats and respond accordingly. As part of its efforts, the council has called on officers and soldiers from civil society to attend a military meeting on February 24 in the Sad Al Ain area between Suwayda and Salkhad.

Originally formed as the Interim Military Council after the fall of Bashar al Assad in December 2024, the council emerged to counter growing security threats following the withdrawal of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) from the region.

Commander Tareq Al Shoufi emphasized that the council seeks integration into a newly unified Syrian army. He stressed the importance of secularism, democracy, and decentralization, calling these principles essential for achieving justice and regional stability.

In a gathering of dozens of the province’s residents at Al Kafr Agricultural Airport, south of Suwayda, the Military Council announced the launch of its operations in the governorate and presented a “national project” in coordination with political and revolutionary forces.

However, the announcement has drawn criticism from some Druze leaders. Hikmat Al Hajeri, Syria’s Druze spiritual leader, rejected the council’s formation, labeling its members separatists and insisting they lack the authority to represent the Druze community or the leadership of the Suwayda Governorate.

Syria’s interim President Ahmad al Sharaa met with a delegation from Suwayda to discuss security and living conditions, as well as political participation and the future of the state. The delegation, which traveled to Damascus, included Sheikh Suleiman Abdul Baqi, Sheikh Laith al Balous, and Sheikh Moanis Abu Hala as representatives of some armed factions in Suwayda.

The Suwayda Military Council has adopted a flag featuring a map of Syria, identical to the one used by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), that separates SDF-controlled territory east of the Euphrates from the rest of Syria. The only modification is a highlighted Suwayda Governorate with the Druze five-pointed star. The council expressed openness to cooperation with the SDF, praising it as a force that defended its land and people against terrorism and dictatorship.

Since the fall of the Assad regime, the council has taken several steps to consolidate power. On December 14, it compiled a database of former Syrian Arab Army officers, non-commissioned officers, and personnel from Assad’s internal security forces to advocate for their rights and salaries.

Details about the council’s leadership remain scarce, but reports indicate that Tareq al Shoufi is at the helm. Little is known about him, but a 2023 report suggests he represented a group of former Syrian Arab Army officers who sided with the Druze community during the 2023 Suwayda protests against Bashar al Assad.

On February 24, several local groups pledged allegiance to the Military Council, including:

The Bayraq Suleiman Bin Daoud Forces are led by Majed Najem Abu Ras, who has actively promoted recruitment into the Military Council.

Notably, Abu Ras has also shared content expressing support for Israel. In one repost, he shared a Facebook post by Israeli Druze Suleiman Abdul Latif urging young Druze men in Suwayda to join the council, claiming that when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) enter Syria, they will recruit Druze fighters into their ranks. In another post, Abu Ras commented on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about protecting Syria’s Druze, suggesting that his message was directed at Abu Mohammad al Jolani and Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the levant.