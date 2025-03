Bill is joined by his FDD colleague and Long War Journal contributor Janatan Sayeh to unpack Iran’s various spheres of influence and threats posed not least of all by their military capabilities from drone technology and nuclear enrichment to increasingly close cooperation with Moscow and Beijing.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal. Janatan Sayeh is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian domestic affairs and the Islamic Republic’s regional malign influence.