Profiles of the new Syrian military leadership, part 2



Beginning on Friday, January 3, the newly appointed minister of defense of the Syrian Interim Government, Murhef Abu Qasra, initiated a series of meetings with leaders of armed factions to discuss integrating these forces into a unified Syrian army. As is customary, the Syrian Defense Ministry’s official statements regarding these meetings did not disclose the names or affiliations of the participants. However, FDD’s Long War Journal has identified and profiled the majority of those in attendance.





Meeting 1: January 3, 2025

From left to right: Ali Shakerdi, Mohammad Haj Ali, Mohammad Bayoush, Minister of Defense Murhef Abu Qasra, Mohammad Khalif, and Tareq Soulaq. (Syrian Ministry of Defense on X)

Ali Shakerdi

Ali Shakerdi began his journey with the Syrian opposition by defecting from Syrian regime forces and joining the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the western Aleppo countryside in mid-2012. Shakerdi established the Amjad al Atareb Battalion, which he led in multiple military operations in the region focused initially on western Aleppo. On December 25, 2014, his faction joined several Aleppo-based opposition groups to form the Levant Front (al Jabha al Shamiya), a prominent coalition unifying anti-regime forces in the area.

By January 25, 2017, Shakerdy’s group, Rebels of the Levant Brigades, which included the Amjad al Islam Brigade, announced its integration into the Ahrar al Sham Islamic Movement, continuing its operations in western Aleppo. On January 18, 2018, the faction further merged into the Nour al Din al Zenki Movement, where it remained active until late 2019, when internal clashes erupted with Hayat Tahrir al Sham.





Mohammad Haj Ali

Mohammad Haj Ali is a member of the Syrian Negotiation Commission representing the Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces. From 2003 to 2012, he served in the special forces of the Syrian military’s infantry division. In 2012, he defected from the regime’s army and formed the Katibat al Ikhlas (Loyalty Battalion). Haj Ali later established the Liwa al Adiyat (Al Adiyat Brigade) and became one of the founders of the Free Syrian Army’s 1st Coastal Division.





Mohammad Bayoush

Mohammad Bayoush has been the leader of the Free Idlib Army since 2022, where he has played a central role in coordinating and commanding opposition forces in the Idlib region. Before assuming this position, he served as the alternate deputy commander and commander of the Northern Division. Additionally, Bayoush held the position of commander of the 60th Infantry Division.





Mohammad Khalif

Mohammad Khalif, a captain who defected from the Syrian regime forces, is the commander of the 2nd Army affiliated with the opposition forces. He has played a prominent role in leading military operations against the Syrian regime and its allies. Khalif has actively participated in key battles across Hama, Idlib, and Latakia.





Tareq Soulaq

Tareq Soulaq is the commander of the 2nd Coastal Division, a key faction within the Syrian opposition forces. He is also a member of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces. Soulaq is also a member of the Turkmen community.





Meeting 2: January 4, 2025

From left to right: Mohammad Adnan Zaytun (Abu Adnan Zabadani), Minister of Defense Murhef Abu Qasra, and Jamil al Saleh. (Syrian Ministry of Defense on X)

Mohammad Adnan Zaytun (Abu Adnan Zabadani)

Mohammad Adnan Zaytun is a Syrian opposition leader. Initially involved in the civil revolutionary movement in Zabadani at the start of the Syrian uprising, he transitioned to armed resistance by founding the Hamza bin Abdul Muttalib Battalion in early 2012. In April 2013, Zaytun announced his battalion’s integration into the Ahrar al Sham Movement and became its emir in Zabadani.

Following his departure from Zabadani, he established the Sham Military Gathering and assumed leadership of the group. Zaytun was later appointed as the military chief of Ahrar al Sham but resigned shortly afterward due to disagreements with Hayat Tahrir al Sham’s practices. Subsequently, he became the commander of the 77th Division under the National Liberation Front.





Jamil al Saleh

Jamil al Saleh is the commander of Jaysh al Izza and currently holds the rank of colonel in the New Syrian Administration. He began his military leadership by founding the Martyrs of Latamneh Brigade, affiliated with the Free Syrian Army in Jabal al Zawiya. Saleh expanded his efforts by merging various groups and battalions to form the Gathering of Glory Battalions and Brigades, which later evolved into Jaysh al Izza in 2015.

Under Saleh’s leadership, Jaysh al Izza became one of the most significant factions operating in the northern Hama countryside. He led the group in numerous battles against the Assad regime in Hama and Latakia. Most recently, under his command, Jaysh al Izza played a central role in the HTS-led offensive in November 2024, serving as a key force on the frontlines of southern Idlib and northern Hama during the campaign’s military operations.





Meeting 3: January 4, 2025

From left to right: Fadlallah al Haji, Minister of Defense Murhef Abu Qasra, Munther Sarras (Abu Obada), and Mohammad Huran (Abu Osayd). (Syrian Ministry of Defense on X)

Fadlallah al Haji

Fadlallah al Haji, a defected colonel from Assad’s forces, is the general commander of the Sham Legion (Faylaq al Sham), a faction widely supported by Turkey. In October of the previous year, he was appointed chief of staff of the Syrian National Army, which unified all Free Syrian Army factions in the northern Aleppo countryside. Al Haji later assumed leadership of the military operations room in Idlib, gaining consensus among various factions due to his dedication and effectiveness in military coordination.





Munther Sarras (Abu Obada)

Munther Sarras, also known by his nom de guerre Abu Obada, is a member of the political body of the Syrian National Coalition. Before his involvement in the Syrian revolution, Sarras was a businessman and investor based in Saudi Arabia. Sarras was also among the founding members of the Supreme Military Council of the Free Syrian Army. He co-founded the Sham Legion (Faylaq al Sham) and subsequently became its general commander. In September 2017, Sarras joined the Syrian National Coalition as a representative of the Sham Legion and later represented the National Liberation Front.





Mohammad Huran (Abu Osayd)

Mohammad Huran, known by his nom de guerre Abu Osayd, is the commander of the Idlib sector within the Sham Legion (Faylaq al Sham) and a member of its Military Council. He also serves as the commander of the Operations Room of the National Liberation Front. Additionally, Huran was a member of the tripartite committee alongside Murhef Abu Qasra, the current minister of defense.





Meeting 4: January 4, 2025

From left to right: Hussein Salamah (Abu Musab Al Shaheel), Minister of Defense Murhef Abu Qasra, and Abu Arab. (Syrian Ministry of Defense on X)

Hussein Salamah (Abu Musab Al Shaheel)

Abu Musab Al Shaheel is a prominent military commander within Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS). He is known to have been responsible for HTS’s Eastern Sector, particularly in Deir Ezzor, his home region. Al Shaheel is considered a member of the inner circle of HTS leader Abu Mohammad al Jolani (Ahmad al-Sharaa) and was reportedly appointed as the Governor of Deir Ezzor Governorate.





Abu Arab

Abu Arab serves as the commander of the military wing of the Liberation and Construction Movement.

Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the levant.