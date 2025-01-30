Palestinian terrorist groups react to Israel’s latest West Bank operation

The logo of Katibat Jenin, a Palestinian terrorist group based in the West Bank.

The Security Cabinet of Israel directed the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Shin Bet intelligence agency, and the Israel Border Police to conduct an operation aimed at “bolstering security” in the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on January 21. More than a week since the start of the operation, Israeli troops have killed 18 terrorists, arrested over 60 wanted suspects, and dismantled over 100 explosives, the IDF stated.

As the IDF dismantles terrorist infrastructure in the northern West Bank, Palestinian terrorist groups and their affiliated branches—numbering dozens across the territory—have published statements and videos claiming they are deploying small arms and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to fight against Israeli security forces.

Telegram pages operated by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Hamas, and other armed groups in the West Bank routinely update followers on their activity. Most of the publications are statements claiming responsibility for a shooting or an IED attack on Israeli forces. Other updates include “martyrdom” notices acknowledging a fighter’s death in combat.

A Telegram channel operated by the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Tulkarm has been updated almost daily since the start of the IDF’s operation. In one of the group’s latest entries, it published evidence of fighters engaging IDF vehicles with small arms and IEDs.

In addition, on January 19, Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida articulated his group’s position by urging West Bank residents to escalate the conflict against Israel.

Statements by these armed groups share a common theme: Israel is attempting to annex the West Bank. This narrative may be fueled by reports from last year and five years ago of Israeli plans to annex Israeli settlements in the territory. However, the conflict between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups, especially in the West Bank, is more complex and predates recent reporting on a potential annexation.

The latest Israeli effort is the third large-scale military operation in the northern West Bank since 2023. Previous operations have eliminated terrorist group commanders, foot soldiers, and infrastructure, causing some setbacks for these organizations. For example, since November 2023, Hamas’s Tulkarm branch has lost three commanders to IDF airstrikes. However, terrorist groups have continued to operate, expand, and carry out attacks in the West Bank despite Israeli efforts.

Throughout Israel’s latest extensive operation, West Bank terrorist groups have persistently engaged Israeli forces with small-arms fire and IED attacks. Statements and videos published online buttress their claims of “armed resistance.” However, the character and level of this opposition may change, as the IDF has signaled plans to significantly ramp up its push to remove terrorist elements in the West Bank.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.