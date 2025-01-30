Hamas confirms the death of Mohammad Deif and other senior leaders

Profiles of the deceased Hamas leaders published on the group’s Telegram channel.

On January 30, Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida stated that Israel killed seven of the group’s senior leaders during the recent war that began with Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The group’s acknowledgment breaks more than 15 months of silence on the whereabouts of several individuals Israel had claimed it eliminated.

“We announce to our great people, our nation, and all supporters of freedom and resistance around the world the martyrdom of a group of senior fighters and heroic commanders from the General Military Council of the Al Qassam Brigades,” Obeida stated.

The list includes:

Hamas’s former military leader, Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al Masri, commonly known as Mohammad Deif (Abu Khaled)

Marwan Issa (Abu al Baraa), Deif’s deputy

Ghazi Abu Tamaa (Abu Mousa), commander of the arms and combat services staff

Raed Thabet (Abu Mohammad), chief of staff

Rafi Salameh (Abu Mohammad), commander of the Khan Younis brigade

Ayman Nowfal (Abu Ahmed), central brigade commander

Ahmed Ghandour (Abu Anas), northern brigade commander

Obeida praised Deif for his service and martyrdom after decades of orchestrating attacks against Israel.

“This is what befits our commander Mohammad Deif, Abu Khaled, who has exhausted the enemy for more than 30 years. How, by God, could Mohammed Deif be mentioned in history without the title of martyr and the honor of martyrdom in the path of God,” Obeida remarked.

Obeida shared a similar sentiment for the years Marwan Issa, Deif’s deputy, gave to Hamas. “And how could Marwan Issa, the mind of Al Qassam and its unshakable pillar, die in his bed,” he said. Obeida also lauded the other deceased Hamas leaders.

Hamas’s revelation is not a surprise. Throughout the war, Israel announced the elimination of the senior leaders mentioned by Obeida.

However, the terrorist group’s acknowledgment of Deif’s death is significant. For years, Israel sought to eliminate him, as he was one of the most prominent figures in Hamas.

Deif remained mainly in the shadows and was rarely photographed or recorded on video. He survived numerous targeted assassination attempts, rising to become a military leader known for his infrequent yet impactful public statements. Deif’s popularity increased significantly in 2021 after he issued an ultimatum to Israel to evacuate Sheikh Jarrah and release Palestinians who had been arrested for rioting at the Al Aqsa Mosque. Israel did not comply with Deif’s demand, and Hamas responded by launching rockets at Israeli cities.

Hamas’s admission of the deaths of Deif and other prominent leaders is notable. However, it is unknown if the Islamist group and its allies in the Gaza Strip will publicly recognize the total number of their fighters killed during the war, which the Israeli military has claimed is almost 20,000.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.