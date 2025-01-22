Analysis: West Bank terrorism persists, IDF launches operation in Jenin

Weapons, ammunition, and funds seized from terrorists in the West Bank. (IDF)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), along with the Shin Bet intelligence agency and the Israel Border Police, launched “Operation Iron Wall” against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, and other armed groups in Jenin on January 21. Unlike the nearly daily counterterrorism raids commonly conducted in the West Bank, The Times of Israel reported that this operation is expected to continue for “at least several days.”

Twenty-four hours after the operation began, the IDF said that security forces had “hit more than 10 terrorists.” Furthermore, the IDF conducted airstrikes against infrastructure belonging to terrorist groups and dismantled roadside improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

While terrorist groups in the West Bank have not officially issued “martyrdom” notices for the fighters killed by the IDF, an open-source analysis by FDD’s Long War Journal identified one of the deceased Palestinians as likely to be a member of PIJ’s branch in Jenin.

For its part, the Palestinian Authority (PA) launched “Operation Protect the Homeland” on December 5, 2024, targeting the same terrorist organizations the IDF has been actively combatting since the onset of increased terrorist activity in the West Bank nearly four years ago. Following the operation, Brigadier General Anwar Rajab, spokesperson for the PA security services, stated on January 11 that Palestinian forces had successfully dismantled 17 car bombs and made 247 arrests. Rajab also highlighted concerns regarding the transfer of substantial funds from unidentified sources to armed groups operating in the West Bank.

Unsurprisingly, the PA has echoed some of the statements the IDF has made about terrorism in the West Bank—specifically, that Iran is involved in supporting armed groups in the territory. Separately, Jenin residents have complained that members of armed organizations are exploiting mosques.

While the PA achieved some success during its operation, these efforts ultimately fell short and came too late. The PA permitted terrorist organizations such as PIJ, the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, and Hamas to establish deep-rooted networks in cities like Jenin and Nablus. Furthermore, a profile published by Long War Journal of more than two dozen armed groups in the West Bank demonstrates how these groups have expanded their reach into additional cities, including Tulkarm and Tubas, among others.

Bolstered by support from Iran, armed factions in the West Bank became more organized and better equipped, gaining combat experience through regular confrontations with Israeli troops.

Decisionmakers in Jerusalem and Ramallah understand that these armed groups are a threat to the stability of the West Bank and Israel. This security challenge has been evident for several years now. However, neither the PA nor Israel have launched a broad, long-lasting operation as a part of a sound strategy to defeat Iran-backed terrorism in the territory. The IDF has conducted several limited operations, but these efforts were not enough to significantly suppress terrorist activity.

As the conflict in Gaza appears to be winding down, Israel is likely to shift its focus toward the West Bank. With each passing day, groups such as PIJ, Hamas, and other factions are emerging as increasingly significant threats. During the initial surge of terrorist activity in June 2021, the most pressing danger came from small arms fire. However, the terrorists’ capabilities have evolved dramatically since then. These groups have not only grown in number but have also expanded their arsenals. They are now adept at manufacturing IEDs capable of significantly damaging troop carriers and have acquired other arms from Iran.

Pundits and observers of the West Bank frequently ponder the objectives of terrorist groups operating in the territory. While many assert that their primary aim is to dismantle the PA and establish a Hamas-led government in its place, this perspective often overlooks a more immediate motivation. In the short term, a significant goal for these groups is to provoke the Israeli military into deploying additional troops and heavy armor, such as tanks, in the West Bank. Such an action would serve as a powerful endorsement for the so-called “resistance” and its sympathizers, acting as a rallying cry for their cause.

As of now, the IDF has refrained from deploying heavy armor to the West Bank; however, it maintains a significant troop presence in the territory. Should terrorist groups continue to operate at a high level, as they have in recent years, the prospect of tanks patrolling the streets of the West Bank may become a reality. Both Israel and the PA are keen to prevent such a scenario from materializing.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.