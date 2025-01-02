An Afghanistan war veteran and an active duty servicemember conduct separate domestic attacks on New Year’s Day

Shamsud-Din Jabar’s passport photo. Jabar killed 15 people and injured dozens in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

On January 1, 2025, two US citizens conducted separate attacks in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Las Vegas, Nevada. Fifteen people were killed and dozens injured after a terrorist who had declared membership in the Islamic State (IS) rammed a vehicle into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans. In a second incident being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, only the driver was killed when he intentionally detonated a vehicle in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, but seven others were injured. Law enforcement officials are investigating if the attacks are linked.

At approximately 3 am, Shamsud-Din Jabar, a US citizen from Texas, drove a white truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing 15 people and injuring dozens more. Shamsud, who served in the Army and deployed to Afghanistan, then exited his vehicle and fired upon law enforcement. Jabar was killed, and two police officers were wounded in the exchange. Authorities found an Islamic State flag, weapons, and potential improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in his rented Ford pickup truck.

Law enforcement also found other potential IEDs littered throughout New Orleans’ French Quarter. Law enforcement officials do not believe Shamsud acted alone.

Jabar “discussed planning to kill his family and having dreams that helped inspire him to join ISIS” in videos posted on YouTube that have since been deleted, US officials told CNN. The Islamic State has not claimed credit for the attack at the time of publishing.

At 7:50 am on January 2, FBI Houston announced it was conducting “law enforcement” activity in a Houston neighborhood that was related to the New Orleans attack. The FBI stated it concluded a “court-authorized search and cleared the 1200 block of Crescent Peak Drive,” declaring the area safe.

A few hours after the attack in New Orleans, Matthew Livelsberger, an active duty servicemember stationed in Germany who had taken leave in Las Vegas, detonated a Tesla Cybertruck in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, killing himself and mildly injuring seven others. Livelsberger’s motivation for the attack is not yet known, but “Las Vegas Metropolitan police say the act was intentional.” Authorities have not found links between Livelsberger and any terrorist organizations thus far.

According to non-corroborated press reports, both Livelsberger and Jabar served at the same military base, Fort Bragg (now Fort Liberty), sometime in their careers. However, it is unclear if they served at this facility at the same time. Law enforcement authorities are currently investigating if the attacks in Las Vegas and New Orleans are linked, though Jeremy Schwartz, an FBI agent investigating the Las Vegas explosion, stated the FBI believes it was “an isolated incident.”

