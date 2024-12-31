Profiles of new Syrian military leadership

A meeting between Abu Mohammad Al Jolani and leaders of Syrian armed factions on December 21. (Via HTS’s official statement released on Telegram)

On December 21, Abu Mohammad Jolani, also known as Ahmad al Sharaa, convened a meeting with numerous leaders of Syrian armed factions and local figures to discuss plans for unifying these militias into a new Syrian army. The official statement described the meeting as “a gathering of Commander Ahmad Al-Shar’a and military factions to discuss the structure of the military institution in the new Syria.”

However, the statement did not disclose the identities of the attendees. FDD’s Long War Journal has identified and profiled 13 of those who participated:





Azzam Gharib

Born in Saraqib, Idlib, in 1985, Azzam Gharib spent his formative years in Aleppo.

In late 2011, Gharib joined Ahrar al Sham in Aleppo and rose to prominence, becoming deputy commander of the Islamic Front in 2015—a coalition in which Ahrar al Sham held a significant role. By 2017, he transitioned to the Sham Front and eventually became the deputy commander of the Third Corps within the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA).

In May 2023, Gharib was appointed general commander of the Sham Front, succeeding Hussam Yassin (Abu Yassin) after internal disputes. Yassin, who had simultaneously led both the Third Corps and Sham Front, was ousted amid factional conflicts. Notably, the Third Corps was formed in October 2021, unifying groups such as the Sham Front, Jaysh al Islam, and Faylaq al Majd. Gharib also assumed the position of governor of Aleppo.





Ali Hanoura (Abu Ammar)

Ali Hanoura serves as the deputy governor of Aleppo and was the former director of public relations for the Third Corps of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army.





Murhef Abu Qasra

Known by his nom de guerre, Abu Hassan al Hamwi, Murhef Abu Qasra has been the minister of defense in the Syrian Transitional Government since December 21, 2024. He previously led numerous HTS offensives in Northwestern Syria.





Amer al Sheikh

Hailing from Qatana, Rif Dimashq, Amer al Sheikh previously commanded Ahrar al Sham and led operations in northern Syria, particularly in the Olive Branch sector. In January 2021, amid internal disputes, he was elevated to the position of general commander of Ahrar al Sham. Most recently, he was appointed governor of Rif Dimashq.





Ahmad al Dalati

Ahmad al Dalati served as the deputy commander of Ahrar al Sham.





Imad Abu Zureiq

Once a commander in the Free Syrian Army, Imad Abu Zureiq shifted allegiances following the Russian-brokered reconciliation agreement in 2018. He subsequently led a militia aligned with Assad’s Military Intelligence Directorate, securing control of the strategically important Nasib border crossing with Jordan. Leveraging this position, Zureiq engaged in smuggling and extortion. After initially fleeing to Jordan in 2018, he returned under a negotiated deal with regime forces, ultimately aligning with Assad’s security apparatus. In 2023, the United States sanctioned Abu Zureiq for his involvement in captagon smuggling.





Mohammad Mahameed

Active during the early years of the Syrian Civil War, Mohammad Mahameed commanded the Lions of Sunna Brigade until 2018. He later joined the Russian-backed 8th Division under Ahmad al Awda and played a significant role in leading the Damascus Liberation operations room in collaboration with the Southern Operations Room and Hayat Tahrir al Sham.





Anas Salkhadi

Anas Salkhadi, once a prominent military leader before 2018, returned to the battlefield to lead operations against Assad’s forces. He co-headed the Damascus Liberation operations room alongside Hayat Tahrir al Sham and the Southern Operations Room.





Abu Munther al Duhni

Hailing from Daraa, Abu Munther al Duhni was aligned with Assad’s Military Intelligence Directorate following the reconciliation agreements of 2018. He was considered by many to be Luay al Ali’s man and served the Assad regime’s interests in Southern Syria, primarily through extortion.





Abu Shareef al Mahameed

Also from Daraa, Abu Shareef al Mahameed was a member of Daraa’s central committee and responsible for enforcing the provisions of the 2018 reconciliation agreement. Mahameed was formerly the leader of Liwa al Tawhid in Southern Syria until 2018. He survived multiple assassination attempts.





Abu Hassan Masalma

A former leader of the Tawhid al Janoub Brigade (2016–2017), Abu Hassan Masalma relocated to northern Syria after Daraa’s recapture by Assad’s forces in 2018. He survived multiple assassination attempts by the Islamic State.





Ahmad Rezq

As the commander of the Nour al Din al Zenki Movement, Ahmad Rezq played a pivotal role in military operations, particularly in western Aleppo. However, the Zenki Movement faced allegations of human rights abuses, including a notorious beheading incident in 2016. Reports suggest that this incident prompted President Donald Trump to cease backing Syrian rebel groups.





Ahmad Issa Sheikh

Ahmad Issa Sheikh, better known as Abu Issa, leads the Suqour al Sham Brigade. A native of Sarja, Idlib, he has been active in armed resistance since the onset of the revolution. Imprisoned in Sednaya in 2004, he emerged as a prominent figure upon his release in 2011. Recently, Sheikh was appointed governor of Idlib.

Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the levant.