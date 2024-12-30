Multi-month battle for Jabaliya underscores Israel’s security challenge in northern Gaza

An Israeli commander speaks on a radio as troops battle terrorists in Jabaliya. (IDF)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated “dozens” of terrorists in the northern Gaza area of Jabaliya overnight between December 29 and December 30. The militants were killed in ambushes. The discovery of so many terrorists is a rare occurrence in Jabaliya, where the IDF has been fighting since early October. The nearly three-month battle has primarily been a slow, grinding campaign against the remnants of Hamas and other groups in this portion of northern Gaza.

The elimination of so many terrorists in one night could signify a significant defeat for what remains of Hamas and other groups near Jabaliya. However, it also illustrates the challenges the IDF has faced in this area. Jabaliya included a densely populated area that was originally a Palestinian refugee camp founded after 1948. When the IDF entered the area in October 2024, it was at least the third raid into Jabaliya since Hamas’s attack in October 2023. Around 70,000 civilians had to be evacuated before the IDF could confront the thousands of suspected terrorists who had mixed among them.

By early December, the IDF estimated it had eliminated and captured around 2,000 terrorists. The Givati Infantry Brigade, 401st Armored Brigade, and other units were part of the campaign led by the 162nd Division. As part of the campaign in Jabaliya, the IDF also fanned out to other parts of northern Gaza. This effort included the recent raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital, where an estimated 240 terrorists were detained, and battles in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya.

Jabaliya illustrates how long it takes to clear portions of Gaza of terrorists. The IDF said on December 30 that “the forces are continuing to operate in the area to locate weapons, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, tunnel shafts, and military structures.”

Jabaliya is only one large neighborhood, however, and Hamas continues to control other parts of Gaza City and central Gaza. In central Gaza, Hamas still controls areas that are built around four historic refugee camps, including Nuseirat, Maghazi, Bureij, and Deir al Balah. Thus, the challenges in Jabaliya could be replicated in other parts of Gaza where the IDF never initially cleared Hamas forces or where the group was only temporarily defeated.

On December 30, the IDF released footage filmed by Hamas in which “terrorists can be seen planting explosives at a distance of approximately 45 meters from the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza. This is yet another example of Hamas’ cynical use of Gaza’s civilians and civilian establishments for terrorist activity and a gross violation of international law,” stated the IDF. Hamas has routinely sought to exploit hospitals in Gaza to carry out operations.

“The IDF completed its operational efforts in the area of the Indonesian Hospital last week. Givati Brigade troops under the command of the 162nd Brigade operated to eliminate terrorists who attempted to flee the hospital, apprehended tens of additional terrorists and neutralized the areas adjacent to the hospital that were rigged with explosives,” the Israeli military added on December 30.

These ongoing battles have inflicted casualties on the Israeli military. On December 30, the IDF announced that one soldier from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion was killed in northern Gaza. Three other soldiers from the same unit were also wounded. In another incident, an officer in the Givati Infantry Brigade was severely injured in northern Gaza.

Terrorist groups also continue to target Israeli communities with rocket fire. On December 30, one projectile was fired toward Kissufim on the Gaza border. Other threats targeting areas around Zikim Beach on the coast near northern Gaza were also detected over the last few days.

Reporting from Israel, Seth J. Frantzman is an adjunct fellow at FDD and a contributor to FDD’s Long War Journal. He is the senior Middle East correspondent and analyst at The Jerusalem Post, and author of The October 7 War: Israel's Battle for Security in Gaza (2024).