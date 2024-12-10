Analysis: Who liberated Damascus? Unpacking the Southern Operations Room’s emergence

The logo of the Southern Operations Room (SOR). (Credit: Jalapeño/CC BY-SA 4.0 license)

The Southern Operations Room (SOR), a coalition of opposition groups, was announced on December 6, 2024. In its inaugural statement, the SOR called on the international community to support the Syrian people’s aspirations for freedom and nation-building. Its stated mission is to achieve a unified and just Syria, preserve state institutions, and foster cooperation across Syrian communities.

SOR spearheaded a significant offensive in southern Syria, capturing key areas with assistance from local opposition groups. Following the withdrawal of the Syrian Armed Forces and allied pro-Assad militias, SOR swiftly took control of the city of Daraa and its surrounding towns. Subsequently, the coalition claimed full control of the Quneitra Governorate, prompting Israel to reinforce its forces in the Golan Heights.

By December 8, Damascus fell to SOR forces, leading to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s flight from the country. The rapid collapse of Assad’s forces was attributed to SOR’s expansive offensives, which disrupted morale and eroded defenses. As of December 9, 2024, SOR controls the majority of southern Syria.

Although the coalition was recently formed, it consists of armed groups that have existed since the start of the Syrian Civil War in 2011. Most of these groups were part of the reconciliation process spearheaded by Russia in 2018 that integrated armed rebel groups into the Russian-backed 4th and 5th Corps. Under this agreement, rebel groups held onto their light arms, but state institutions returned to cities like Daraa.

One of the groups that reconciled and now forms part of the Southern Operations Room is the 8th Brigade, previously known as the “Youth of Sunna Forces.” Before the 2018 reconciliation agreement, it was one of the largest military formations in the Daraa Governorate, comprising approximately 1,200 militants.

Starting in 2012, this group operated as a battalion to protect protests and shield the area from military and security raids. It then aligned with Russia for several years, beginning in 2018, followed by coming under the control of Syrian military intelligence.

Additionally, the group committed severe violations against the people of Daraa: raids, incursions, and arrests targeting anyone who spoke against the brigade—even its own members.

The 8th Brigade undertook military operations outside Daraa after its transformation from an opposition faction into a Russian-backed military formation. It participated in operations in the Salma countryside in Latakia and the Syrian desert under Russian directives.

The Central Committee, another formation that’s part of the SOR, was created by appointing experienced leaders who had been active in the Syrian opposition since 2011. Their mandate focused on two key objectives: formalizing the Russian-sponsored reconciliation agreement into an acknowledged document—rather than a mere symbol of the defeat of southern Syria—and addressing community needs by ensuring citizen protection, stability, and resilience.

However, this committee was accused of collaborating with the Syrian government and its security agencies at the expense of the local population. These charges were evident in numerous agreements between the two sides, including the surrender of wanted individuals to the government. Moreover, the committee failed to implement the provisions of the reconciliation agreement.

Despite their previous ties to Russia and the Syrian government, the 8th Brigade and the Central Committee, observing the progress made by HTS in northwestern Syria and the lack of resistance from the Syrian Armed Forces and the regime’s Iranian and Russian allies, likely decided to seize the opportunity and return to fighting the Assad regime.

Little is known about the key leadership of the SOR coalition. The identified leaders include Nassim Abu Ara, a former commander in the Free Syrian Army under the “Youth of Sunna Forces.” Ahmad Awda, the alleged leader of SOR, also previously commanded the Sunni Youth Brigade and has been widely referred to as “Russia’s man in Southern Syria.” Following the reconciliation agreement with Russia, Awda became the commander of the 5th Corps branch in Daraa Governorate, further cementing his reputation as ‘Russia’s man.’

The Southern Operations Room is not formally part of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), but there are notable links and collaborations between HTS and SOR factions in southern Syria.

According to Abu Shahin, a commander of an HTS-affiliated group in northern rural Daraa, HTS participated in the operations to capture Daraa alongside other opposition factions and the SOR. He explained that HTS had coordinated in advance with northern forces and waited for the appropriate time to act, preparing covertly by equipping small local groups with light individual weapons already present in Daraa.

Prior to the fall of the Assad regime, HTS-affiliated groups operated alongside the 8th Brigade in three out of eight of their positions in rural Daraa. The 8th Brigade, led by Ahmad Awda, has reportedly provided protection and facilitated the movement of HTS members. According to military sources, this relationship is based on mutual benefit: the 8th Brigade shields HTS groups, while HTS carries out targeted assassinations and operations against drug traffickers and Islamic State (IS) affiliates.

Opposition groups with divergent visions for governance have united temporarily under a shared animosity toward the regime, but that is likely not a sustainable solution for the crisis in Syria. These southern factions are unlikely to relinquish control over their region, creating significant implications for the future Syrian state. Southern Syria’s strategic position as a conduit for arms smuggling into Jordan and its proximity to the Golan Heights will likely heighten concerns in both Jerusalem and Amman.

For US policymakers, the key takeaway is exercising caution about supporting any of these factions at the current stage. These groups exhibit fluid allegiances, and their present rhetoric and promises may not hold in the long term. Supporting one faction over another risks entangling the US in an unpredictable and volatile situation.

Ahmad Sharawi is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the levant.