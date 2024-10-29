UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura struck by Hezbollah rocket

An illustration showing Hezbollah’s rocket path and the UNIFIL position in southern Lebanon. (Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Office)

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated on October 29 that a rocket struck its headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, and wounded peacekeepers.

“This afternoon a rocket hit UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, setting a vehicle workshop on fire. Peacekeepers were not in bunkers at the time. While some peacekeepers suffered minor injuries, fortunately no one was seriously injured. The rocket was fired from north of UNIFIL’s headquarters, likely by Hizbullah or an affiliated group. We have opened an investigation into the incident,” said UNIFIL.

Austria’s Ministry of Defense detailed that a rocket strike at Camp Naqoura caused “minor” and “superficial” wounds to eight of its peacekeepers. The ministry did not say who was responsible for the attack.

In a subsequent statement, the Israeli military confirmed that Hezbollah fired the rocket that struck the UNIFIL compound.

“An examination determined that Hezbollah launched a rocket from the Hallousiyyeh El Faouqa area, which hit the UNIFIL Headquarters.”

On October 8, 2023, Hezbollah initiated a conflict with Israel by firing on northern Israeli communities. Hezbollah took action to support Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip that had launched a significant attack on southern Israel the previous day. Since then, both UNIFIL and the IDF have reported incidents involving UN personnel related to the war.

On October 12, UNIFIL reported that gunfire wounded a peacekeeper at its headquarters in Naqoura. UNFIL stated that it could not identify the source of the fire.

There have been several occasions where the Israeli military accused Hezbollah of firing rockets near UNIFIL positions. The IDF said on December 10, 2023, that Hezbollah fired rockets approximately 20 meters from a United Nations compound in southern Lebanon. Then, on October 13, the IDF issued a statement saying that Hezbollah fired over two dozen rockets and missiles near UNIFIL positions. Moreover, the IDF published drone footage showing a weapons cache 500 meters away from a UNIFIL post.

UNFIL’s activity in southern Lebanon has faced scrutiny since its mandate expanded following the 2006 Second Lebanon War. Israel has repeatedly criticized UNIFIL peacekeepers for failing to enforce Resolution 1701, as Hezbollah has been able to strengthen its presence along Israel’s northern border.

