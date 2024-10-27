Israel launches retaliatory strikes against Iranian military facilities



In the early morning hours of October 26, Israeli fighter jets conducted airstrikes targeting military facilities throughout Iran. This operation, codenamed “Days of Repentance” by the Israeli military, was launched as a direct response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state that occurred on October 1.

“Following the directive of the political echelon, we carried out precise and targeted strikes on targets in different areas in Iran. These included missile manufacturing facilities used by Iran in its attacks on the State of Israel over the past year,” said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari.

The New York Times, citing a US official, reported that Israel alerted the Biden administration ahead of the strikes. The Israeli Air Force’s operation against Iranian military facilities consisted of three waves of strikes, reported Axios. The first wave eliminated radar and air defenses, while the others attacked missile and drone bases, including production sites. The Israeli military stated that it attacked 20 Iranian military sites in the operation.

Among the sites reportedly attacked by the Israeli Air Force was the Parchin military base, where missile and nuclear technology development have been reported. Satellite images of Parchin provided to FDD’s Long War Journal show damage to at least two areas of the base.

Satellite images provided to me by a source reveal that the Parchin military base, east of Tehran, was targeted overnight by the IAF. The image on the left depicts the site prior to the strike, while the post-strike image on the right indicates two areas affected by an attack. pic.twitter.com/Um2WbPh0Y6 — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 26, 2024

Meanwhile, around the time of the strikes in Iran, Syrian state-controlled media said Israeli missiles targeted military sites in the central and southern regions of Syria.

Iranian media downplayed the attack, saying that the Israeli operation caused “limited damage.” However, local media reports did acknowledge the deaths of four soldiers during the strikes.

At this time, Iran has not responded militarily to Israel’s operation, and the Biden administration is hoping that the strikes will close this chapter of direct attacks between the two nations. The airstrikes “should be the end of this direct exchange of fire between Israel and Iran,” a senior US administration official said after the attacks, reported CNN.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.