Generation Jihad Ep. 227 — Why Siraj Haqqani is not Afghanistan’s “Best Hope for Change” (CC: New York Times)

Last week, the New York Times ran an article(?) called “Is Afghanistan’s Most-Wanted Militant Now Its Best Hope for Change?” (spoiler: no) and with the subtitle: “Sirajuddin Haqqani has tried to remake himself from blood-soaked jihadist to pragmatic Taliban statesman. Western diplomats are shocked — and enticed.” Yes, really.

To unpack (/eviscerate) the piece, Bill and Will Selber are joined by — drumroll, please — Long War Journal- and Generation Jihad-OG, Tom Joscelyn. They read it so you don’t have to.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.