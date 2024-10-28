Generation Jihad Ep. 226 — Israel’s retaliatory strikes in Iran

By | October 28, 2024 |

Bill, Joe, and Behnam unpack Israel’s retaliatory strikes on military targets in Iran, including the implications of Israeli strikes;  the complexities of the Islamic Republic’s military strategies and challenges of disrupting its proxy networks; the broader geopolitical dynamics blanketing the Middle East — particularly the complexities of any regional military operations amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran; and the potential for Iran to accelerate its nuclear ambitions.

Joe Truzman is a research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian militant groups and Hezbollah. Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.

