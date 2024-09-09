Interactive visual: Profiles of 28 Iran-backed terrorist groups and branches in the West Bank

By Joe Truzman | September 9, 2024

Iran-backed terrorist groups, including Islamic Jihad, al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, and Hamas, have proliferated in number and strengthened their presence in the West Bank in recent years. The groups have established battalions (Katibat) in Nablus, Jenin, Tulkarm, and beyond. Iranian arms and funding have primarily fueled this violent escalation. 

FDD’s Long War Journal has identified 26 West Bank branches belonging to established terrorist organizations and two independent armed groups, mapped and detailed on this interactive visual. Click below to open the graphic.

Profiles of 28 Iran-Backed Terrorist Groups and Branches in the West Bank

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.

