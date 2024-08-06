Hamas taps Yahya Sinwar to replace slain leader Ismail Haniyeh

Hamas has appointed Yahya Sinwar, aka Abu Ibrahim, as the new politburo chief and overall leader of the terrorist organization. A terse statement issued by Hamas on August 6 announced Sinwar’s selection, describing him as a successor to the late Ismail Haniyeh.

“The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announces the selection of Leader Yahya Sinwar as head of the movement’s political bureau, succeeding its martyr and leader Ismail Haniyeh, may Allah have mercy on him,” said Hamas.

In response to Hamas’ announcement, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reiterated Israel’s stance on Yahya Sinwar.

“Yahya Sinwar is a terrorist who is responsible for the most brutal terrorist attack in history—October 7th. There is only one place for Yahya Sinwar, and it is beside Mohammed Deif and the rest of the October 7th terrorists. That is the only place we’re preparing and intending for him,” said Hagari.

On August 2, Hamas issued a statement detailing that it was in the process of selecting a new leader to replace Haniyeh.

“The Hamas movement is known for its high institutionalism and firm consultation, which was reflected in the facts and events during the past decades that witnessed the martyrdom of a number of its leaders, as it was quick to choose alternatives for them according to the movement’s regulations and systems, and with the martyrdom of brother leader Haniyeh, the Hamas leadership began a broad consultation process within its leadership and Shura institutions to choose a new head for the movement,” the group stated.

The Shura Council is a confidential consultative group made up of officials chosen by Hamas members across four sectors: Gaza, the West Bank, the diaspora, and prisoners in Israeli prisons. Originally a primarily religious entity, it has also evolved to include influential political and social figures.

Following Sinwar’s appointment, Hezbollah and other terrorist groups allied with Hamas issued congratulatory statements to Yahya Sinwar.

Yahya Sinwar’s exact whereabouts are currently unknown, but he is likely hiding in the network of tunnels beneath Gaza.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.