Israel weighs response after Hezbollah rocket kills 12 young civilians

Israeli Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment and approved operational plans for the northern front senior staff on July 28. (IDF photo)

Israel’s security cabinet met on July 28 to weigh a response to a Hezbollah rocket that killed twelve children and teenagers on July 27 in the Golan town of Majdal Shams. The death toll is the largest single incident from Hezbollah rocket fire since Hezbollah began its attacks on October 8, 2023. Hezbollah denied firing the rocket. However, the IDF provided further details on the type of munition and its trajectory, showing that it flew from Lebanon over Mount Hermon and slammed into a soccer field in Majdal Shams.

The security cabinet, which deals with high-level security issues such as this incident, was convened after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived back in Israel after a multi-day trip to the US. He returned earlier than expected due to the attack. A short statement from Netanyahu’s office in the early evening said he had convened the meeting at the headquarters of the IDF in Tel Aviv. This area, called the Kirya, also houses the Ministry of Defense.

A photo of the meeting showed Netanyahu sitting at a table with Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, the IDF’s Chief of Staff Herzi HaLevi, and several other officials. For much of the war, Israel’s key military decisions were made by a war cabinet that included opposition party leader Benny Gantz. When Gantz left due to disagreements with the government, the cabinet was dissolved in June.

The Hezbollah attack comes at a complex time for Israel, as ceasefire and hostage talks continue with Hamas. For instance, Israel’s Mossad Director David Barnea returned from meetings with CIA head William Burns, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Rome on July 28. Negotiations will continue after the Rome meetings, the government said.

In addition, the attack took place after Netanyahu’s meetings in the US with US President Joe Biden, former President and current nominee Donald Trump, and Vice-President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee.

On July 28, Gallant met with the IDF’s Northern Command at its headquarters in the northern Israeli city of Safed prior to the security cabinet meeting. He met the head of Northern Command, Major General Uri Gordin. Gordin and Halevi visited Majdal Shams the previous evening on July 27, and Gordin had also conferred with the commander of the IDF’s 210th Division, which is responsible for defending the Golan.

Gallant discussed options for operations against Hezbollah in his visit to IDF Northern Command. “The Minister instructed the defense establishment to prepare for every possible development,” his office said. “At the Northern Command, I was shown the plans for a possible response. Hezbollah, an Iranian proxy, was behind the attack, and they cannot hide it despite their ridiculous denials. They fired [at Israel] and they will bear a heavy price for their actions.” Gallant has urged a stronger response to Hezbollah’s attacks since early in the war in October.

The IDF carried out several small airstrikes overnight between July 27 and July 28, targeting Hezbollah sites in Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure. The strikes were the proportional and precision hits the IDF has typically carried out for nine months in response to Hezbollah launching around 6,000 rockets, drones, and missiles at Israel. The Israeli Air Force struck sites in Chabriha, Borj El Chmali, Beqaa, Kfarkela, Rab El Thalathine, Khiam, and Tayr Harfa, the IDF said.

The pace of meetings between Halevi and key IDF officers, such as the head of the Intelligence Directorate, the head of the Operations Directorate, the commanding officer of the Israeli Air Force, and commanders in the north indicate how seriously the IDF and Defense Ministry are taking the possible next steps regarding Hezbollah.

Northern Israel was quiet on July 28. Thousands of members of the Druze community gathered at the soccer field where the rocket struck, holding a funeral and ceremony for the victims. Israeli police and the IDF blocked roads and helped secure the area for the events. During the day, there were no special instructions from the IDF’s Home Front command relating to possible escalation.

The only Hezbollah attack on July 28 targeted the Israeli border community of Shtula, which has been targeted frequently by the group. While most Western countries have warned against escalation after the Hezbollah attack on July 27, Iran has also warned of consequences if Israel carries out major attacks in Lebanon. This situation creates a potential crossroads for Israel and Hezbollah after nine months of proportional responses by both sides.

A short LWJ video showing the aftermath of Hezbollah’s rocket attack on the soccer field at Majdal Shams is below:

Reporting from Israel, Seth J. Frantzman is an adjunct fellow at FDD and a contributor to FDD’s Long War Journal. He is the acting news editor and senior Middle East correspondent and analyst at The Jerusalem Post.