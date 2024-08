Co-host worlds collide today as Bill and Wednesday CH Will Selber are joined by Monday CH Joe Truzman and Friday CH Behnam Ben Taleblu to discuss the at least two high-profile assassinations carried out in the last 24 hours presumably by Israel: one in southern Beirut that killed top Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, and another in Tehran that killed Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.