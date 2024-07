Behnam and Joe discuss the Iranian presidential “elections” runoff on July 5 to follow-up the snap elections held after Ebrahim Raisi’s death, whether the role of president of the Islamic Republic is anything other than carrying out edicts from the Supreme Leader, if we can expect any policy changes once the new president takes office, and the latest Iranian proxy activity from the Houthis in Yemen, Islamic Resistance in Iraq, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.