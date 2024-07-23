Analysis: Israeli drone strike kills wanted West Bank commanders

A ‘martyr’ poster of al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades commander Muhammed Abdo (left) and Hamas commander Ashraf Nafeh.

On July 23, an Israeli drone strike in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarm killed two wanted commanders belonging to Hamas and al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades. Hamas commander Ashraf Nafeh and al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades commander Muhammed Abdo were sought by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, for terrorist activity against troops and civilians in the West Bank.

“An IAF [Israeli Air Force] drone struck several terrorists from various terror organizations in the Tulkarm area. Among those struck were terrorists who were involved in the planning and carrying out of attacks against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel from the Tulkarm area,” said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF stated that Nafeh was involved in manufacturing and planting IEDs to wound and kill Israeli troops in the West Bank. He was also involved in carrying out shooting attacks on behalf of Hamas and responsible for recruiting fighters, the IDF noted. Furthermore, Nafeh maintained connections with Hamas operatives outside the West Bank who were involved in planning terrorist attacks in the region.

The IDF said that Muhamed Abdo was responsible for carrying out shooting attacks against Israeli troops, helping raise terror funds, and procuring weapons for terrorist groups in Tulkarm.

The Times of Israel reported that the IDF was able to execute the strike after it lured the commanders into a specific target zone. As well as Nafeh and Abdo, Israel eliminated Muhammed Badiaa, who belonged to the al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades in Tulkarm. Palestinian media reported that the Israeli strike killed five people and wounded others.

Three years of significant West Bank violence

The West Bank, especially the northern part of the territory, has become a hotbed of terrorist activity since June 2021. Islamic Jihad, Hamas, al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, and other terrorist organizations have established so-called “battalions” or “groups” in cities and villages. These groups have become organized and lethal and have learned how the Israeli military operates in the West Bank. Their growth has led to a significant increase in shootings and bombings against Israeli troops and civilians.

Hamas, the most prominent and powerful Palestinian terrorist group, has long been the dominant force among the factions. However, Islamic Jihad has emerged as the leading group orchestrating attacks against Israelis in the West Bank since the uptick in violence began. The group’s presence is widespread, with its “battalions” spread across the northern West Bank. Cities such as Jenin, Qalqilya, Nablus, Tulkarm, and Tubas have become hotbeds of activity, serving as hubs for recruitment and the establishment of bombmaking facilities that produce increasingly sophisticated IEDs used against Israeli targets. Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades have also adopted this tactic of establishing organized networks in multiple cities.

Over the last three years, the IDF has attempted to manage the increasing violence led by Islamic Jihad and other groups in the West Bank. Despite these efforts, it has become clear that this approach is no longer sustainable. A more effective strategy is needed to counter the growing terrorism in the region, which is mainly fueled by Iranian support and funding. The Israeli political establishment will likely need to wait for a resolution to the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon before redirecting its focus to the West Bank.

While the current violence in the West Bank has not yet reached the same intensity as the Second Intifada, it may be worthwhile to revisit the strategy that ultimately brought an end to the terror of that era. During the Second Intifada, Israeli military pressure did not solely resolve the phenomena of suicide bombings perpetrated by the same actors fomenting chaos in the West Bank today. Instead, it was a multi-faceted approach that combined military action with the dismantling of an extensive support network behind the bombing campaigns that ultimately proved effective in alleviating Israel’s security concerns.

The suicide bombers of the Second Intifada were merely cogs in a vast machinery of terrorist operatives. Similarly, today’s West Bank terrorists who brandish rifles and trigger explosives should be understood as part of a complex network of perpetrators, each playing a crucial role in the larger scheme.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.