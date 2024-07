Bill is joined by his colleague Bradley Bowman to talk about a new FDD monograph edited by Brad, Cognitive Combat: China, Russia, and Iran’s Information War Against Americans. They discuss ways in which America’s adversaries are waging information warfare against it, how the U.S. can defend itself in the information domain — and how it can go on the offensive.

Bradley Bowman is the senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.