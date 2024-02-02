Generation Jihad Ep. 139 — A little less conversation, a little more targeting (please)

Bill is joined again by FDD’s Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP) senior director Bradley Bowman to discuss broader U.S. military posture in the Middle East amidst the the death of three American service members last weekend in Jordan.

Housekeeping note: This was (naturally) recorded just hours before the U.S. announced that retaliatory strikes are in fact underway in Iraq and Syria on Friday, February 2.

Keeping this in mind while listening, all points are still relevant .

Bradley Bowman is the senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.