Other Iraqi groups, figures join the fray warning the United States against support for Israel 

The chorus continues to grow of various Iranian-backed groups and individuals entering the fray to openly threaten the United States over its support for Israel’s counter-attack against Palestinian militants.

Hadi al-Amiri, the leader of Iraq’s Badr Organization, a key Iranian proxy, and Ashab al-Kahf (or People of the Cave), have also expressed the same sentiments.

In a short speech yesterday, Hadi al-Amiri praised the Hamas-led invasion of Israel and stated that “the current victories achieved in Palestine have been unable to be achieved by all the Arab armies.”

He goes on to say that “all the Arab leaders abandoned the Palestinian cause, and only the Islamic Revolution [referring to Iran] and the resistance factions remain with it. Today, the will of the Palestinian people is thus victorious.”

The terrorist leader stated that “if America intervenes in Palestine, we will be forced to intervene and will not hesitate to target [US personnel].” Al-Amiri’s threat against the United States is less descriptive than threats issued by other groups and individuals.

Hadi al-Amiri is the longtime commander of Iraq’s Badr Organization, which was previously known as the Badr Brigades. It is one of the oldest proxies of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and fought alongside Iran during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

During the U.S.-led war in Iraq, it successfully infiltrated Iraq’s Interior Ministry through its parent organization, the Islamic Supreme Council of Iraq, where it maintains significant influence. Today it also forms a core nucleus of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMUs).

Newer so-called ‘resistance’ group also issues threat

One of Iran’s newer proxies in Iraq, Ashab al-Kahf (People of the Cave), has also issued a warning to the United States. The direct warning came after the group heaped praise onto the Hamas-led invasion of Israel.

In a short message released on its Telegram channel, the shadowy Iraqi group ended its message by stating that “we do not forget to remind America that its bases and forces are well within range of our missiles and drones.” It continues that “and we are only waiting for the leadership’s order to level them to the ground.”

The ‘leadership’ referred to by the group is a not-so-subtle reference to the IRGC, to which Ashab al-Kahf has previously expressed its loyalty.

People of the Cave is a newer Iraqi militant group that first popped up on the radar in 2020 when it began claiming attacks – some dubious – on American forces and contractors inside Iraq.

It has not been secretive about its loyalty to Iran, while its logo remains a carbon copy of the IRGC’s, and the Iranian-led ‘Islamic Resistance’ around the greater Middle East. However, it is still known if People of the Cave represents a newer, organic militant group, or a front group for more established networks.

Joe Truzman is a contributor to FDD's Long War Journal.

