Generation Jihad Ep. 106 — Israel at War: October 18, 2023

Bill and Joe convene (plot twist: in-person) to discuss the latest from Israel at war — including the explosion at the hospital in Gaza.

(Episode material up to date as of late morning/early afternoon ET on Wednesday, October 18.)

Powered by RedCircle

Joe Truzman is a research analyst focused primarily on Palestinian militant groups and Hezbollah at FDD and contributor to FDD's Long War Journal. Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.

Are you a dedicated reader of FDD's Long War Journal? Has our research benefitted you or your team over the years? Support our independent reporting and analysis today by considering a one-time or monthly donation. Thanks for reading! You can make a tax-deductible donation here.