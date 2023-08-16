Generation Jihad Ep. 98 — Fatal Transaction

Hosts Bill and Caleb (yes, Bill still thanks his co-host for joining even though it’s his job, so what) are joined by Caleb’s colleagues from the Bridgeway Foundation: Tara Candland (Vice President of Research and Analysis at Bridgeway) and Ryan O’Farrell (Senior Analyst at Bridgeway and Long War Journal contributor).

They discuss Bridgeway’s June 2023 report co-authored by Caleb, Ryan, and Tara and published with George Washington University’s Program on Extremism: Fatal Transaction: The Funding Behind the Islamic State’s Central Africa Province.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of The Long War Journal. Caleb Weiss is a research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal and a senior analyst at the Bridgeway Foundation, where he focuses on the spread of the Islamic State in Central Africa.

