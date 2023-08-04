Generation Jihad Ep. 97 — The coup in Niger

Bill and Caleb are joined by expert James Barnett to make sense of the coup in Niger. They discuss the latest developments and implications.
James is a Lagos-based research fellow at the Hudson Institute.
Powered by RedCircle
Are you a dedicated reader of FDD's Long War Journal? Has our research benefitted you or your team over the years? Support our independent reporting and analysis today by considering a one-time or monthly donation. Thanks for reading! You can make a tax-deductible donation here.