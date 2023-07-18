Generation Jihad Ep. 95 — Is Africa the epicenter of today’s jihad?

Is Africa the epicenter of today’s jihad? Bill and Caleb discuss, including in the context of Mali, the drawdown of African Union forces in Somalia, and one of Uganda’s worst terrorist attacks in more than a decade.
