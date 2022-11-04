Generation Jihad Ep. 83 — Al Qaeda and Abu Huzaifah al Sudani

Bill is joined again by Caleb Weiss to dive into several leaders of Al Qaeda and the dangers of their leadership and legacy — particularly, they discuss the background of Abu Huzaifah al Sudani and his role in Al Qaeda.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.

